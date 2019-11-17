Arkansas corrections officer attacked, saved by stab-resistant vest

Lincoln County, Ark. (KARK) — (11/17/19) A Correctional Sergeant is alive and with no injuries after being attacked by an inmate on Friday.

Arkansas Department of Corrections posted to Facebook about an incident where an inmate attacked an officer with a shank made from a faucet.

They said the sergeant kept her cool and used her training to handle the situation well, and was properly equipped for the situation with her stab-resistant vest that kept her safe.

The inmate involved has killed two people on the outside. And on inside, he has attacked both inmates and officers. He stabbed an officer at Varner with a shank just a few years ago The inmate is now at the Varner SuperMax.

“The Sergeant is a little shaken, but unhurt. We are grateful and relieved. And we know that without the vest, the ending could have been tragically different.”

