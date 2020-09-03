Arkansas communities endorse hate crimes law effort

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Community leaders in an Arkansas region that has struggled with racism and white supremacists over the years are endorsing an effort by the governor and lawmakers to enact a hate crimes law.

The leaders of Harrison and surrounding Boone County signed resolutions Wednesday denouncing bigotry and racism, and urging lawmakers to pass hate crimes legislation.

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson and a bipartisan group of lawmakers earlier this month unveiled a proposal to enhance penalties for crimes motivated by the victim’s race, religion or other factors.