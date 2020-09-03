Arkansas communities endorse hate crimes law effort

Arkansas News

by: , ANDREW DeMILLO

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Community leaders in an Arkansas region that has struggled with racism and white supremacists over the years are endorsing an effort by the governor and lawmakers to enact a hate crimes law.

The leaders of Harrison and surrounding Boone County signed resolutions Wednesday denouncing bigotry and racism, and urging lawmakers to pass hate crimes legislation.

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson and a bipartisan group of lawmakers earlier this month unveiled a proposal to enhance penalties for crimes motivated by the victim’s race, religion or other factors. 

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories