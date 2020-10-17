LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Cities, towns and counties in Arkansas may now apply for funding from the state’s share of the federal coronavirus relief program.
The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration announced Saturday that $75 million is available to cities and towns and $75 million to counties for reimbursement of costs associated with expenses related to their response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Eligible expenses include payroll for public health and safety employees; public health expenses; and personal protective equipment.
The state health department on Friday reported 97,539 total cases, including both confirmed and probable cases, an 1,665 deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- West Monroe Police Department warning about scam callers
- Arkansas cities, counties may now apply for coronavirus aid
- President Trump Approves Gov. Edwards’ Request for Federal Assistance for Hurricane Delta
- Lawmakers at odds after Twitter restricts story about Biden
- Trump says “he may have to leave the country if he loses election”