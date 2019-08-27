Arkansas, Cincinnati Agree to Non-Conference Matchup

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KARK) – (8/27/19) Arkansas and Cincinnati have agreed to a one-game non-conference matchup slated for 2022 in Fayetteville.

The Razorbacks will host the Bearkats on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The Razorbacks are 121-54-8 all time against current members of the American conference, recently taking on Tulsa in a 23-0 victory last season on homecoming.

Arkansas is set to open the second year under head coach Chad Morris and the 2019 season at home against Portland State on Aug. 31 inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Single-game tickets are on sale for Saturday’s game and the entire 2019 home schedule and can be purchased by calling 479.575.5151 or visiting arkansasrazorbacks.com.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.