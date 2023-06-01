LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Children’s Hospital is getting more than $5.9 million from the recent Miracle Day where more than 40 Children’s Miracle Network hospital partners across the region came together to raise the money.

“We are grateful to each of our Children’s Miracle Network Hospital partners for their dedication in helping transform health care for the children of Arkansas and beyond,” said Taylor Speegle, executive director of philanthropy for Arkansas Children’s Foundation. “Thanks to the hard work of hundreds of volunteers across the region, the funds raised will stay local and help make children better today and healthier tomorrow.”

The following awards were presented:

Store TypeLocationFundraising Total
WalmartWalnut Ridge$13,529
WalmartOzark$4,117
WalmartParis$2,982
Walmart SupercenterConway$31,083
Walmart SupercenterCabot$29,471
Walmart SupercenterMena$24,693
Walmart Neighborhood MarketParagould$15,349
Walmart Neighborhood MarketTexarkana, Texas$6,890
Walmart Neighborhood MarketWake Village, Texas$6,881
Walmart Dispatch/Transport CenterBentonville$6,355
Walmart Dispatch/Transport CenterSearcy$6,000
Walmart Dispatch/Transport CenterBentonville$2,172
Sam’s ClubFort Smith$38,192
Sam’s ClubNorth Little Rock$16,903
Sam’s ClubFayetteville$15,950
Walmart Corporate Office TeamGlobal Technology – Bentonville$57,824
Walmart Corporate Office TeamWalmart Home Office – Bentonville$24,858
Walmart Corporate Office TeamSam’s Club Home Office – Bentonville$21,180
Ace Hardware Distribution CenterMaumelle$98,837
Ace HardwareGreenwood$3,976
Ace HardwareGentry6,369% increase
CEFCO Convenience StoreQueen City, Texas$3,103
CEFCO Convenience StoreMount Pleasant, Texas45% increase
Club CarwashFayetteville$1,604
COSTCOLittle Rock$12,339
Credit Union for Kids – Telcoe FederalLittle Rock$82,696
Credit Union for Kids – Telcoe FederalPine Bluff3,828% increase
Dairy QueenSheridan$7,701
Dairy QueenLittle Rock835% increase
Game StopFort Smith$154
Great ClipsBentonville$486
IHOPJonesboro$124
IHOPFort Smith780% increase
JoAnnRogers$711
Log A LoadDrew County Chapter$105,500
Love’s Travel StopMalvern$39,918
Love’s Travel StopVian, Oklahoma250% increase
Panda ExpressRogers$27,572
Panda ExpressSiloam Springs173% increase
Phi Mu – Alpha LambdaLouisiana Tech University$36,958
Phi Mu – Alpha RhoUniversity of Louisiana – Monroe383% increase
RE/MAX Real Estate ResultsBentonville$14,430
RE/MAX HomefindersJacksonville236% increase

Program Partnership Recognition

Cumulus Media Festival of Stars Radiothon$466,854
KNWA Telethon$28,306
iHeart Media, Miracles and Magic Radiothon$181,668
EZ Spanish Media Radiothon$167,888
Extra Life Top Gamer: Josh Rose$4,490
Extra Life Top Team: Unhandled Expectations$5,905