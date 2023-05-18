LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An Arkansas-based charity is providing significant funding in an effort to help make sick children’s dreams come true.

The Mid-South chapter of Make-A-Wish announced it was now partnered with the Fayetteville-based Willard and Pat Walker Charitable Foundation, which has agreed to match all donations up to $500,000 to the children’s charity Wishes are Waiting campaign for the next two years.

Officials with Make-A-Wish said the Wishes are Waiting campaign is supported by industry and community leaders who donate $10,000 or more. It was launched in 2002 to provide funds for children who needed their wishes granted.

The Wishes are Waiting campaign has a current goal of $1 million above the annual budget over the next three years, Make-A-Wish representatives said. At the end of fiscal year 2024, Make-A-Wish Mid-South plans to raise $4.3 million in order to grant 315 wishes.

Wishes are Waiting chair Danyelle Musselman, wife of Arkansas Razorbacks men’s head basketball coach Eric Musselman, noted that she has a personal engagement with meeting the campaign goals.

“I’ve seen firsthand the value and impact of wishes,” Musselman said. “The Make-A-Wish mission is one I hold very dear to my heart. I believe that wishes truly can be a turning point for kids battling critical illnesses.”

Mandy Macke, Willard & Pat Walker Charitable Foundation, Danyelle Musselman, Wishes are Waiting Campaign Chair, and Esther Schroeder, Make-A-Wish Mid-South.

From left to right: Jamey Sims, Make-A-Wish Mid-South Regional Board Member, Esther Schroeder, Make-A-Wish Mid-South, Danyelle Musselman, Wishes are Waiting Campaign Chair and wish kid Taylor at the Winter 2022 Wishes are Waiting kickoff toast.

Mandy Macke, Willard & Pat Walker Charitable Foundation, Danyelle Musselman, Wishes are Waiting Campaign Chair, Jo Cope, and wish kid L.A. at her spring 2023 wish reveal.

Make-A-Wish began in 1980, granting wishes to children who have been diagnosed with a critical illness. The charity maintains that granting wishes gives a child the strength to fight against their illness.

To learn more about the Wishes are Waiting campaign or the charity, please head to the Make-A-Wish Mid-South website.