LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – CenterPoint Energy customers have some changes ahead with the transition from that company to Summit Utilities.

Summit Utilities acquired CenterPoint Energy in a 2021 deal. Now the Nov. 1 transition for customers to the new service is a final element of the change-over.

Summit said that while it intends to provide the same service, customers will need to make the change from the CenterPoint to the Summit platform. Changes include customers acquiring a new Summit customer account number, using a new account management web portal and a new customer service call center.

A bill payment blackout will begin at 6 p.m. Oct. 27 and run through 8 a.m. Nov. 1. During that time customers will not be able to use either Summit or CenterPoint websites to pay bills. No late fees will be charged during the blackout period, Summit said.

Updates will be available through Summit’s website and Facebook page.

Summit said customers will be able to log into the Summit web portal using their CenterPoint credentials but will be prompted to reset their password the first time they do so. Customers will be able to look up their new account numbers on a secure webpage.

During the blackout, emergency calls will go to Summit’s dispatch beginning at 6 p.m. on Oct. 27.

The Arkansas-based call center will be available throughout the transition from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Customer service numbers will remain the same: Arkansas and Texas at 800-992-7552 and Oklahoma at 866-275-5265.