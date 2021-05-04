Arkansas budget surplus grows to nearly $717M for year

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ finance office says the state’s surplus for the current fiscal year has grown to nearly $717 million.

The Department of Finance and Administration said the state’s net available general revenue for the fiscal year that began July 1 now totals nearly $5.5 billion.

That’s more than $651 million more than the state reported at the same time a year ago, the department said.

The state’s net revenue in April totaled nearly $780 million, which was $242 million above the same month last year and nearly $167 million more than was forecast.