Arkansas Boys State announces 2021 virtual session

CONWAY, Ar. (KTVE/KARD) — From May 30 through June 4, Arkansas Boys State will kick off its 2021 session.

The program will be sponsored by the Arkansas American Legion as this year marks the 80th session of the leadership experience. Due to the 2020 cancelation because of COVID-19, graduating high school seniors of 2020 and 2021 are invite to attend this summer’s session.

Although this year’s session will be virtual, it will include the usual Arkansas Boys State activities: hearing from prominent keynote speakers, administering a mock government from the ground up, and engaging with peers on social and political issues.

The speakers for this year will be Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Lt. General Martin R. Steele, and other state leaders. More than 50 volunteer staff and 400 students will participate this year.

For more information, click here.