LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Board of Corrections voted to suspend Secretary of Corrections Joe Profiri during an emergency meeting on Thursday.

The vote came after a series of exchanges last month as Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders held a news conference protesting the corrections board denying her request for additional prison beds. Sanders, joined by Attorney General Tim Griffin, said at the Nov. 17 conference that her office had requested 600-plus additional beds be added to the prison system, but only 130 had been approved.

A Nov. 20 letter to the governor from board chairman Benny Magness protested the nature of the Nov. 17 conference. It stated that acting in such a way “conveyed overlook an important feature of Arkansas’s constitutional order” since it was not honoring the board’s independence.

Profiri reportedly began adding the requested beds to the prison system this week, despite the board’s objections to the additions.

Board secretary William “Dubs” Byers issued a statement on the Profiri vote, calling the conflict with the Sanders administration a “constitutional issue.”

“This is not about adding beds, the board will work tirelessly to ease the county back up,” he said. “This is a constitutional issue and it needs to be clarified.”

Reactions to the move removing Profiri quickly began coming in from the state capitol, with the attorney general noting his office was reviewing the corrections board’s actions.

“We are reviewing the board’s actions but remain troubled that they continue to violate the law regarding compliance with the Freedom of Information Act and the unauthorized hiring of an outside counsel,” Griffin stated.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.