Arkansas bill on trans athletes in female sports advances

In this Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 photo, Canton High School’s Chelsea Mitchell, left, runs to beat Terry Miller, center, of Bloomfield, in the CIAC Class S track and field championships at Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven, Conn. center. Between 2017 and 2019, transgender sprinters Miller and Andraya Yearwood combined to win 15 championship races, prompting a lawsuit on behalf of four cisgender girls. (Christian Abraham/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas bill banning transgender athletes from competing in competing in sports consistent with their gender identity is headed to the state Senate for a vote.

The Senate Education Committee endorsed the measure on a 5-3 vote on Monday.

Opponents could be heard chanting “shame” outside the committee room after the vote. Similar legislation has been introduced in at least 20 states so far this year.

Idaho was the only state to pass a similar law last year, but it has been blocked in federal court. Opponents warn it could have harmful effects on transgender youth.