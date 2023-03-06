LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An international coffee company based in Little Rock has moved to larger headquarters.

Westrock Coffee Company announced Monday that it had moved to new headquarters on Rodney Parham Drive in Little Rock. The new space is 50,000 square feet over two floors.

The company’s headquarters had been in a smaller building off Riverfront Drive, in Little Rock.

A Westrock spokesperson said the move was made with consideration for ease of access to the company’s other facilities in Pulaski and Faulkner counties. The spokesperson added the new location would be a shorter commute for most employees.

The site location was made in partnership with First Security Bancorp, also of Arkansas. Westrock CEO and cofounder Scott Ford spoke about the synergy between the two organizations.

“We are thrilled to move into our new office and to be located in such a central and growing part of the city,” Ford said. “We are long-time customers of First Security, who have been true partners with Westrock Coffee from the beginning, so this decision was the perfect move for both firms. The new location offers us the opportunity to best serve our customers, collaborate with our partners, and provide an enhanced work environment for our employees.”

The headquarters move and upsize comes on the heels of several Westrock announcements. In January it announced the construction of a 530,000-square-foot distribution center in Conway. In February the company announced its purchase of Los Angeles-based Bixby Roasting Company.

In January 2021 the company moved into a 524,000-square-foot building in Conway for the development and production of its coffee, tea and ready-to-drink products.

Westrock was founded in 2009 by partnering with independent coffee farmers in East Africa.