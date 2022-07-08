LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The average gas price in Arkansas has dropped once again.

AAA officials reported Friday that Arkansans are paying a state average of $4.30 per gallon. This price is down nine cents from a week ago and 17 cents from a month ago. Diesel fuel also dropped to $5.29 per gallon,

Throughout the state, drivers in Greene County are paying the least at the pumps with an average of $3.96 per gallon. On the other hand, drivers in Montgomery County are paying $4.62 per gallon.

In central Arkansas, Pine Bluff’s gas average is $4.37 per gallon. Gas in Hot Springs is averaging around $4.27 per gallon. Drivers in the Little Rock-North Little Rock area are paying an average of $4.23 per gallon.

Nationally, the gas average dropped to $4.72 per gallon. According to AAA, at least 10 states saw the largest weekly decrease since last Thursday. Illinois and Texas saw a drop of 16 and 15 cents, respectively.

To see the latest fuel prices near you, head to our Gas Tracker page.