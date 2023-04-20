HOT SPING COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Arkansas authorities are requesting help in locating a 15-year-old missing girl named Destiny Lynn Johnson.

According to Arkansas State Police, Destiny was last seen on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 9:17 PM, at her residence on Big Creek Road in Malvern, Ark. Her clothing description is unknown, and she left the residence in an unknown direction of travel. It is also unknown if she was picked up in a vehicle and there is no vehicle description available.

She is described as a white female, who stands at five feet and three inches, and weighs approximately 135 pounds. If you have any information regarding the location of Destiny, please contact the Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office at (501) 337-7738.