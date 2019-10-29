Arkansas attorney pleads not guilty in multi-state adoption scheme

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The adoption attorney indicted in an alleged multi-state adoption scheme has pleaded not guilty to the 19 federal charges he’s facing in Arkansas.

Courtroom sketch artist Brandon Bullett

Paul Petersen has been released on a $100,000 bond. He is set to appear in court December 9.

Other conditions of his bond include wearing a GPS monitoring device, give up his passport and refrain from adoption work.

Petersen is also facing federal charges in Arizona and Utah. These include charges of human smuggling, sale of a child and communications fraud.

