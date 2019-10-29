FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The adoption attorney indicted in an alleged multi-state adoption scheme has pleaded not guilty to the 19 federal charges he’s facing in Arkansas.
Paul Petersen has been released on a $100,000 bond. He is set to appear in court December 9.
Other conditions of his bond include wearing a GPS monitoring device, give up his passport and refrain from adoption work.
Petersen is also facing federal charges in Arizona and Utah. These include charges of human smuggling, sale of a child and communications fraud.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
- Boeing CEO testifies, lawmakers call Max 373 jets ‘flying coffins’
- International Christian prayer celebration comes to Monroe
- More performers announced for 53rd annual CMA Awards
- John Cena donates $500K to first responders battling California fires
- Arkansas attorney pleads not guilty in multi-state adoption scheme