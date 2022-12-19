Affording the average rent in some of the nation’s largest cities can require a six-figure income, a new report says. (Getty)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Apartment renters in Arkansas have fewer choices and higher rent costs than pre-pandemic levels, according to one survey.

QuoteWizard surveyed the nationwide rent market changes between 2019 and 2021 and found Arkansas as a top-ten state for the drop in available apartments. According to the study, the number of Arkansas apartments for rent has dropped 36.4%, ranking the state number eight for loss nationally.

Nevada was the state’s greatest drop in apartment availability at a 59.2% drop for the 2019-2021 period. Among cities, Richmond, Virginia, saw a 73.7% decrease in apartment availability.

The good news for Arkansas apartment renters is that rent increased an inflation-battling 3.9% for the same period when the inflation rate was 5.9%. Delaware saw a 12.3% cost increase for that period.

According to the study, the number of available apartments has remained unchanged for most of the country.