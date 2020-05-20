Arkansas announces extra pay for thousands of long-term care facilities

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The state increases funding for staff at long term care facilities.

Nearly $9 million will be paid out to workers this week.

In all, the state is allocating $21 million to a total of 8,000 employees across the state.

“Many of our staff have volunteered for extra shifts covering for coworkers who might have contracted the virus or their family members have contracted the virus and they’ve made family sacrifices to be at work,” said Rachel Bunch, exec. director, Arkansas Health Care Association.

The Arkansas Department of Health announced today that it will test every resident and every worker at all long term care facilities in the state starting in June.