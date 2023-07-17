LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – State securities officials say Arkansas will be part of a more than $10 million settlement coming from the investment service Robinhood.

Officials with the Arkansas Securities Department (ASD) said the $10.2 million settlement from Robinhood Financial LLC comes after the firm saw “operational and technical failures that harmed Main Street investors.”

Arkansas will be paid a $200,000 fine by Robinhood. The North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA) coordinated the effort against the firm with officials in Arkansas as well as Alabama, Colorado, California, Delaware, New Jersey, South Dakota and Texas.

“Robinhood repeatedly failed to serve its clients, but this settlement makes clear that Robinhood must take its customer care obligations seriously and correct these deficiencies,” NASAA president Andrew Hartnett said.

The ASD reports that the complaints against Robinhood stem from outages of the service in March of 2020, as well as issues prior to March of 2021. The ASD found no evidence of willful or fraudulent conduct by Robinhood, and that Robinhood fully cooperated with the investigation.

“This agreement reflects the ongoing efforts by state securities regulators to protect investors and make sure that they are treated fairly by financial services firms,” ASD interim commissioner Campbell McLaurin said.

The ASD advises anyone with questions or concerns about their investments or financial professionals to contact the agency at 800-981-4429.