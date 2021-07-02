Arkansas again has biggest daily virus case jump in 4 months

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — For a second straight day, Arkansas has reported its biggest one-day spike in four months of cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The state reported 700 new virus cases Wednesday, bringing its total since the pandemic began to 350,085.

The state’s active cases, meaning those that don’t include people who have recovered or died from the virus, increased by 436 to 4,199.

The one-day increase in cases was the state’s highest since it reported 726 on Feb. 25.

The state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 12 to 337, while deaths remained unchanged at 5,909.