Arkansas AG Leslie Rutledge challenges OSHA, Pres. Biden’s vaccine mandate

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Friday that she is co-leading a legal challenge to Pres. Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private companies.

Rutledge, along with 10 state attorneys general, is challenging the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s new rule implementing the president’s order that private companies with 100 or more employees to require vaccinations by Jan. 4.

In a release, Rutledge called the vaccine mandate “excessive and indefensible” and “beyond unconstitutional.” She also expressed that she would continue to challenge Pres. Biden’s decision concerning the vaccination requirements.

“President Biden’s overreach is excessive and indefensible, and beyond unconstitutional,” Rutledge said. “I will continue to be the last line of defense against Biden’s liberal and reckless overreaching federal government. Americans deserve more than having to decide between getting the shot or losing a job.”

A week ago, Rutledge filed a lawsuit against Pres. Biden’s contractor vaccine mandate along with nine other states.

The petition for review challenging Pres. Biden’s decision was filed in the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit. Arkansas is joined by the states of Alaska, Arizona, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.

For more information on the challenge against the Biden Administration’s mandatory vaccination requirement, head to ArkansasAG.org.