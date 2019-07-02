Arkansas AG asks for more time to respond to abortion case

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — (7/2/19) The Arkansas attorney general is asking a federal judge for a hearing on whether to block three new abortion restrictions a day or two before they’re to take effect.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge on Monday asked for an extension to respond to a lawsuit filed by abortion providers against the new laws, one of which would ban the procedure 18 weeks into a woman’s pregnancy. The three laws are to take effect July 24.

Rutledge asked that the state be given until July 22 to respond and that a hearing on the request to block the laws be scheduled for July 22 or 23. Rutledge said the state would suffer “severe prejudice” if it has to defend the laws on the current timetable.

