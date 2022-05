WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, May 24, 2022, Arkansans will be able to vote in the Primary Election.

According to the Arkansas Secretary of State website, voting locations will open at 7:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

For more information about the Natural State’s 2022 Primary Election, visit its secretary of state website here.