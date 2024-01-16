NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Cars roll by, trudging through the snow, some to get out and play, and others to go to work.

Mary Davidson said she didn’t have an option, she had to go outside.

“Well, it’s just a delivery business, we deliver groceries, clothes whatever you need,” Davidson said.

Having to be out and about makes her super thankful for the crews working to clear the roads.

“We just pick it up, deliver it and bring it to you, it’s been pretty busy,” Davidson said.

She runs a delivery business, bringing things to those who can’t get out, but these conditions are not out of the norm for her.

“I’m from Denver, Colorado, so this ain’t nothing,” she said. “I know how to ride in this.”

For those of us who aren’t used to this weather, she recommends using precaution.

“Stay slow, stay safe,” Davidson said.

She was only out during the day and said she won’t be out at night.

“The snow’s going to come up on you, make sure you got some boots on you and get out there,” Davidson said.