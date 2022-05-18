EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Two Arkansas groups are gathering signatures to get an amendment on the November ballot to legalize recreational marijuana use.

Local residents say they feel that legalization of recreational marijuana can have a positive effect in the community.

Isaiah, an El Dorado resident said, “For a lot of people, it’s a medication, to help them calm down from a hard days work. It’s something that deserves to be completely recreational.”

Arkansas True Grass is proposing the Arkansas Recreational Marijuana Amendment of 2022 and Responsible Growth Arkansas is also petitioning their amendment called Arkansas Adult Use Cannabis Amendment.

Votes are the only way for it to officially make the November ballot. Both petitions must gather 89,000 by July to officially make the ballot.