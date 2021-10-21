Ark. officials seize animal shelter after abuse reports

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — Mayor Kevin Smith has executed search and seize warrants on a local animal shelter after reports of animal cruelty.

West Helena city employees say they witnessed and documented multiple cases of animal cruelty and abuse during a visit to the Humane Society of the Delta in Phillips County on last week. A statement from the city did not detail what type of abuse was alleged.

Smith said the shelter was once something that stood out against the cruelty that was witnessed in recent weeks and months.

“A shelter that was once a champion for animal welfare, and fought hard against animal cruelty and inhumane treatment, has since developed into a place of animal hoarding, maltreatment and worse,” Smith said.

WREG has reported multiple initiatives at the shelter, including back in June when the Humane Society of the Delta took in more than 100 cats, in one of the largest animal rescue cases Arkansas has ever seen.

The Humane Society of the Delta had not released a statement Thursday morning, but the group’s Facebook page had been recently updated.

Smith said his first goal is to rescue the animals, following with cleaning the facility and rebuilding it to healthy and satisfactory conditions.

“In a joint county and city law enforcement operation, and after an extensive investigation that includes other eyewitness documentation and testimony, we are moving to protect the health and safety of these animals, as well as those people who work here and are exposed to extreme levels of health and environmental risks.” Smith said this morning.

The operation will be led by Helena West Helena Police Department, and is joined by the Phillips County Sheriff’s Department, municipal animal control, the state environmental enforcement officer for the city, as well as others who are assisting with care and assessment of the animal population.