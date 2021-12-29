ArDOT announces the launch of two new Social Media accounts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation has announced that they will be joining both Facebook and Instagram in 2022 to deliver statewide traffic and transportation information to residents.

Currently the only social media platform that ArDOT is available on is Twitter. However, the agency expects to fully launch their Instagram and Facebook pages in the first week of January.

“Joining additional social media platforms was a natural next step in connecting with more Arkansans and bringing them information they need in a timely manner,” said Ellen Coulter, ARDOT’s Media Communications Manager and Deputy Public Information Officer.

“We need to meet Arkansans where they’re at – if they’re on social media, we should be on social media. We’re excited to meet this goal in the New Year.”

ArDOT will make their social media handles available when the pages go live. For now, you can follow them on Twitter or visit them online at Ardot.Gov and iDriveArkansas.com.