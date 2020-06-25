AR: 9,000+ filed for unemployment — week ending 6/20

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — There were 9,135 initial unemployment claims filed in Arkansas for the week ending June 20, according to the Labor Department’s (DOL) weekly report.
Filings in Arkansas held steady compared to last week’s adjusted numbers — 467 claims were to added and showed 9,381 were filed. One year ago 7,645 filed for unemployment.
This is the first week Arkansas has numbers for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC).
These are separate federal programs created under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and. Economic Security Act (CARES Act). PUA is for people who are not eligible for regular unemployment. PEUC is for people who are unemployed, partially unemployed or can’t work due to COVID-19.
ARKANSAS PEUC
- June 6: 7,110
- May 30: 6,529
- May 23: 5,490
- May 16: 6,058
ARKANSAS PUA
- June 20: 8,379
- June 13: 8,957
- June 6: 134,478
- May 30: 93,604
In the third week of March, more than 9,200 people in the Natural State were first-time unemployment filers. The state peaked on April 4, with nearly 61,000 claims filed.
Nationally, 1.480 million initial claims were filed, according to DOL. This number is an increase even with certain businesses re-opening due to closures in March because of the pandemic.
The country continues with its COVID-19 struggle when it comes to people getting jobs, per the DOL.
According to Johns Hopkins University data, the U.S. is first in confirmed COVID-19 cases with more than 2.3 million cumulative cases as of Thursday, June 25. Arkansas has a reported 240 deaths and more than 11,500 have recovered.
