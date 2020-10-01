AR: 5500+ filed for unemployment — week ending 9/26

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — According to the Department of Labor’s (DOL) weekly report, 5,524 Arkansans filed for unemployment for the first time for the week ending September 26.
Last week, there were 5,778 claims filed in Arkansas, according to the DOL.
PUA Claims: 4,670 for the week ending September 19, a decrease of nearly 1,400 from the previous week.
PEUC Claims: 21,969 claims were filed for the week ending September 12, a drop of 1,143 from September 5, according to the DOL. This program is for workers who have used up their regular benefits in Arkansas.
Across the country, 837,000 filed for unemployment for the first time, on a seasonally adjusted basis.
Johns Hopkins University data shows 34,026,003 confirmed COVID-19 cases globally, and more than 1 million deaths as of Thursday, October 1. In the U.S. there are 7.2 million cases and 207,008 deaths.
