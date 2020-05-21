AR: 10,662 filed for unemployment — week ending 5/16

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — In Arkansas, 10,662 filed initial unemployment claims for the week ending May 16, according to the Department of Labor’s (DOL) weekly report.

This is the lowest number of weekly filings in six weeks, according to DOL.

This is the first week data was given for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims for Arkansas — 1,498. Eighteen other states did not have numbers for PUA claims.

No data was given for temporary federal program called Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC).

Nationally, 2.4 million Americans filed for unemployment and 2.2 million filed for PUA. In all, 38.6 million people have filed for initial unemployment assistance since mid-March.

There were five states that had increased unemployment claims compared to last week: Florida, Georgia, Washington, New York and South Dakota.

Overall, COVID-19 continues to impact the number of initial claims and insured unemployment, according to the report.

JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY COVID-19 DATA 5/21/20

There are 5,022,064 COVID-19 confirmed cases and 328,639 deaths globally, according to Johns Hopkins University as of Thursday morning.

The U.S. has the most cases at 1,551,853. Followed by Russia (317,554), Brazil (291,579), United Kingdom (249,619), Spain (232,555), and Italy (227,364).

There have been 93,439 deaths in the U.S., with New York reporting the highest at 28,636. Arkansas has 107 deaths and 3,852 recoveries.