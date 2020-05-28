AR: 10,464 filed for unemployment — week ending 5/23

May 21, 2020 file photo, a man looks at signs of a closed store due to COVID-19 in IL. The U.S. government released its latest UI report Thursday, 5/28, of the layoffs that have left tens of millions of people unemployed but have slowed as states increasingly allow businesses to reopen.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — More than 10,000 Arkansans filed for unemployment for the first time for the week ending May 23, according to the Department of Labor’s weekly report.

Last week’s filing were adjusted upward by 963 initial claims for a total of 11,427, according to the DOL.

Arkansas does not have any numbers for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims. However, 6,633 have filed for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) claims for the week ending May 9.

Nationally, more than 2.1 million filed initial unemployment claims. Since late March, abut 41 million people have applied for aid.

COVID-19 continues to impact the number of people filing for unemployment for the first time.

Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims



Initial claims were 2,123,000 for the week ending 5/23 (-323,000).



Insured unemployment was 21,052,000 for the week ending 5/16 (-3,860,000).

JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY COVID-19 DATA 5/28/20

Globally there are 5,716,570 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 356,000 deaths. The U.S. has 1.7 million confirmed cases, more than any country in the world. On Wednesday, May 27, the death count hit 100,000. Today there are 100,442 thousand deaths.

