Apartment fire in Hamburg causes nearby school to evacuate

HAMBURG, Ar. (KTVE/KARD) — Four families have been displaced after an apartment complex in Hamburg, Arkansas caught fire on Friday morning.

The Hamburg Fire Department was dispatched to the Bartlett Street Apartments just before 7:30 am.

Heavy smoke from the fire caused Albritton Elementary School, which is across the street, to relocate students and faculty to another elementary school. They returned to Albritton Elementary after the fire was put out.

Officials say four apartments were damaged and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

