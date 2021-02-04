Another women’s recovery home in El Dorado expected to open this spring

EL DORADO, Ark (KTVE/KARD) — Another recovery home will soon be available for women who want to over come addiction.

The Next Step Sober Living Recovery Home is a faith-based program that hopes to change the lives of at least five women upon officially opening.

“It’s a hard cycle to break and you see all of these moms who may be caught up in a vicious cycle because there parents were. It’s a family disease but it doesn’t have to be though. You can make a choice to make a difference for your family and stop it right now,” Nicole Smith said.

Smith is one of the organizers of the El Dorado home. The program is currently in two other areas across the state which is founded by Jimmy Gill and his wife.

Gill is the State Peer Recovery Coordinator for the Arkansas State Drug Director’s office and he holds multiple peer recovery certifications.

The Magdalene House of El Dorado, another recovery home in Union County, opened last year but Smith says this is no competition. It’s a way to expand services to more women who need help.

“We are all working together to make a positive difference in our community and that’s the only way we are going to make a difference is if we are working together,” Smith said.

She works with the Medical Withdrawal Management Program at the Medical Center of South Arkansas and has previously worked in a treatment center in El Dorado.

Smith has seen firsthand just how much alcohol and drug addiction plagues this community.

“We track our patients a year after they leave the hospital. It’s a lot of repeat offenders and I feel like if we gave them the opportunity to be able to set themselves up for success we would see a lot less of the same faces which is ultimately what we want. We want them to get better,” she said.

“The need here and especially in South Arkansas and even northern parts of the state and North Louisiana. It is so needed just because we have so few resources below Little Rock. We need more but this is a step in the right direction.”

The women will be expected to secure a job and will be required to go to recovery meeting and a church each week. There will be very structured set of boundaries in order for a resident to live at the house.

There isn’t a specific length of how long the program will last. It will depend on the needs of the participants.

“I want to meet them where they are at. For some people it’s going to take longer. Not one thing works for everybody,” Smith said.

There is an interview process and the cost to participate in the program is $100 per week which covers rent, weekly drug tests, utilities, clothing expenses and travel.

“We don’t expect that in the beginning either. Sometimes when they are coming out of treatment they don’t have a job and a lot of people have exhausted all of their family resources so we’ll work with them. They don’t have to have that,” Smith said.

Many businesses and organizations have already donated furniture and other items needed for the home. Smith hopes there can be enough community support to assist with other needs the women may have.

Smith wants to make sure this program is a success for women because she was once recovering from addiction herself.

“Recovery has given the ability to be a good wife to be a good mom to my kids. I never thought I would have the opportunity to be where I’m at right now but if I can do it anybody can,” she said.

If you are interested in being a part of this program or would like to donate, you can contact Smith at 870-315-5137.