Another Arkansas lawmaker tests positive for coronavirus

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks remotely to legislators on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 in Little Rock, Ark., about his proposed budget for the next fiscal year. Hutchinson is proposing $50 million in tax cuts in his budget plan. State lawmakers across the country will be convening in 2021 with the continuing COVID-19 pandemic rippling through much of their work — and even affecting the way they work. After 10 months of emergency orders and restrictions from governors and local executive officials, some state lawmakers are eager to reassert their power over statewide decisions shaping the way people shop, work, worship and attend school (AP Photo/Andrew Demillo)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Another Arkansas lawmaker has tested positive for COVID-19, as officials urge caution around Christmas gatherings after the number of state residents hospitalized with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus hit an all-time high.

House Spokeswoman Cecillea Pond-Mayo says Thursday that Rep. Bruce Coleman has tested positive for the disease.

She says the Mountainburg Republican is in quarantine and doing well. At least 20 Arkansas state lawmakers are known to have tested positive for the virus so far this year.

On Wednesday, The Arkansas Department of Health reported a record 1,110 people were hospitalized with COVID-19.