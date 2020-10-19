Almost 600 voters cast their ballots on the first day of early voting in Union County

UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Early voting began today in Arkansas for the November General Election and hundreds gathered at the Union County Election Headquarters downtown.

“It’s not hot. It’s not raining so it’s been pretty good,” Freddy Elmore said.

Voters started lining up to the polls as early as 7 a.m. While some are hoping to beat the November 3 election crowd, others say this year’s election brings a new level of urgency to make sure their voices are heard.

“I normally vote the day of the election but this election is so important that I didn’t want to miss out,” John Henry said.

Emma Thomas, a college freshman at Texas A&M, is voting for the first time in this year’s presidential election. She’s home for the week and drove six hours just to make sure she exercised her right vote.

“I am so blessed that I have the right to vote of course and the ability to vote and the ability to drive home from college and vote in person,” Thomas said.

“I’m 18 now. It’s my time to step in the real world and now is the time to make the change.”

Special to the ballot for Union County Voters is the option to preserve this Confederate monument at the Union County Courthouse but voters say what’s really on their minds is who will be the next leader of this country.

“What I’m really worried about- I don’t want us to lose Donald Trump as President,” Elmore said. “We want somebody that’s going to lead us. Not hold us back.” Tony Mcghee said.

Early voting is at 114 East Elm Street at the following times:

Monday – Friday (October 19-October 23): 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday October 24: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday – Friday (October 26-October 30): 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday October 3: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday November 2: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.