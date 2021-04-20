Alleged kidnapping and police chase leads to an arrest in Ashley County, victim condition unknown

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — A man in Union County is in custody after police say he led officers on a chase late Tuesday afternoon.

According to deputies, a man in Union County allegedly kidnapped a woman at her job in El Dorado.

The incident led to a chase that ended in Ashley Co. off of Hwy 133. near the Prairie Country Club.

The suspect, identified as Robert Courtney of Union Co., is currently in custody at the Ashley County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, the woman was not inside the vehicle when the pursuit ended. There is no word on her condition. According to family members, she is still missing.

Officers also say that Courtney allegedly set his house on fire located on Wing Field Lake Road near Junction City.

We are still gathering details and a sequence of events. We also have not confirmed the relationship of the suspect and the victim.

The Arkansas State Police has taken the lead on this investigation though El Dorado Police Department and the Union and Ashley County Sheriffs Officers are assisting.

