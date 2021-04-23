All law enforcement officers now required to have annual ‘duty to intervene’ training

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) 4/23/21 — Arkansas is taking its own steps to reform police trainings and policies.

Governor Asa Hutchinson signed a bill into law this week requiring more training for law enforcements officers statewide.

The announcement came during the same week former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering George Floyd.

“It’s needful. Very needful,” Larry Woods said. “As we reflect on the George Floyd Situation, if officers could have intervened, the outcome would have been a whole lot different. It’s good now in that history won’t repeat itself.”

With this new law, officers will have to complete an annual training related to an officer’s duty to intervene when they see another officer using excessive force.

Prior, any new officer is taught duty to intervene but this law will expand that to include rookie and veteran officers as well.

There are only two other things that are required in state law for annual training: certification with a firearm and racial profiling

“This represents a move for us in the right direction,” Mayor Julian Lott said. “We are forging relationships with law enforcement officers to be able to make some more informed decisions to move forward as a community.”

Mayor Julian Lott of Camden is a member of Americans for Prosperity. The group works to develop policies for equality.

The ‘duty to intervene’ bill passed unanimously in both the House and Senate but Mayor Lott believes it’s going to take more than one bill to address the overall problem across this country and the state.

“We are looking forward to parole equity as well as the neck hold and chokehold prohibitions,” he sais.

He says not only will Arkansas be a safe place but it will be a place people will want to call home.

“People are looking out our policies and things to know where they are going to travel, where they are going to spend their money, where they are going to retire so if we are going to qualify we are going to make sure we have some things in place that will protect those that live among us.”