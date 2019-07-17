Albemarle Corporation celebrates 50 years of operations in Columbia County

MAGNOLIA, Arkansas (07/17/19) — Current and former employees at Albemarle Corporation celebrated an exciting milestone. Their existence marks five decades of plant operations and continuous service to its community.

“We built it and stayed and operated it,” Jim Watson said.

Watson was one of 27 people that built the foundations of the plant. The plant is the world’s largest supplier of bromine and bromine chemicals. It’s used in the manufacturing of a wide range of products like plastics, soaps, pharmaceuticals and food safety.

“It’s just unbelievable for this small area. Of course, this is the richest bromine reserve in the United States,” Kenneth Dixon said.

Dixon was also among the group of workers who has seen the plant’s growth from the very beginning.

“It’s nearly unbelievable because when I first went to work they said that the brine fields would only last about 25 years,” he said.

Instead, it lasted 50 years. In all of those years, the plant has been a vital part to Magnolia and Columbia County.

“Anytime a company lasts 50 years, that means they’re solid. They have great resources here that they want to utilize. They have a market demand for it,” Governor Asa Hutchinson said. “So, it’s a lasting contribution to Magnolia and South Arkansas.”