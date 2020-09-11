Airstreamers return to downtown El Dorado for the third straight year

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The famed Airstreamers are back in El Dorado taking over the city’s downtown square for the third straight year. This year’s theme is ‘Rockin around the Flock’.

There are 27 airstreams which is the most Main Street El Dorado has registered since the airstreamers started coming to El Dorado.

They’re not all from Arkansas there is a group that came all the way from Ohio.

Despite this pandemic, they are ready to have some fun, of course while following social distancing guidelines.

“The meals are catered this year because obviously it’s hard for 60 people to go to a restaurant,” Executive Director of Main Street El Dorado, Beth Brumley said.

“The goody bags we gave them had hand sanitizer and masks in it. They’re all still very conscious about everything that’s going but airstream, they’re all self-contained.

















New this year, airstreamers will be provided an incentive for shopping at El Dorado businesses. Since the South Arkansas Expo was canceled this year, they will have a lot more free time.

Main Street El Dorado has been thinking of ways to support local businesses and for this event airstreamers will be given a passport in hopes to boost the local economy while they’re here.

Each time they shop, they will get a stamp and for everyone stamp they receive they will be entered into a drawing to win a cash prize or a Murphy USA card to use on their travels home.

“It supports them for spending some money downtown,” Brumley said. “Several of them have already been shopping today. They have today, tomorrow and Saturday. We were excited about that one. They will spend more money than they normally would.”

There will be a movie night Friday night. They will be showing “Grease” on an inflatable movie screen. It will start around 7:30 p.m. or closer to around the time the sun goes down.

“People are welcome to come out with their masks and their chair,” Brumley said. “We’ll be set up on Washington Street. It’s free to the public. There will be some concessions open.”

The fun will continue on Saturday with a “sock-hop” where there will be games and karaoke. The airstreamers are also doing a food drive if anyone wants to drop off canned-goods.

All proceeds will go to St. Mary’s Episcopal Church’s food pantry.

You won’t be able to see inside the airstreams but anyone in the public is welcome to stop by and participate in the weekend events.