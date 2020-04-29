ADC: 1,243 inmates considered for early release due to COVID

List of prison inmates who could get out early is released

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas’ Parole Board has certified a list of 1,243 inmates as “being eligible for consideration for early release,” according to a statement by the Arkansas Department of Corrections (ADC).

The Board of Corrections has invoked the Modified Emergency Powers Act (EPA) for the early release of inmates because of the pandemic.

On Tuesday, April 28, the ADC said the list is larger than initially stated because an Executive Order by Governor Asa Hutchinson suspended the requirement that “inmates must have spent at least six months in ADC.”

Also, all inmates considered for release have not committed crimes that were sexual and violent (ACA 5-4-501).

Inmates must meet three requirements:

Be granted early release by the Parole Board

Be approved by ADC Director Dexter Payne

Have an acceptable parole plan

Inmates will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms prior to release. All symptomatic inmates will be tested for COVID-19 at the direction of the Arkansas Department of Health, according to the ADC statement.

IF an inmate is presumed to be positive for COVID-19 their release will be delayed until they are medically cleared. The ADC and Parole Board will collaborate to determine when the inmate is no longer contagious.

LIST ONE – Inmates approved by the Board of Corrections for consideration for early release.

LIST TWO – Inmates approved by the Parole Board for early release.

LIST THREE – Inmates approved by Director Payne for early release.

Not all of the inmates on the list have been considered and the process is ongoing.

