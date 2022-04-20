EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– Academic Signing day took place April 20 at the El Dorado High School Wildcat Arena. This year’s signing day recognizes the 15th anniversary of the El Dorado Promise Scholarship.

Senior students signed their academic letters of intent to attend 26 separate institutions in-state and out-of-state.

The Promise Scholarship was created by Murphy Oil Corporation, covering tuition and mandatory fees at any accredited two or four year post institution.

“Fifteen years ago, we had the opportunity to impact a whole region in an extraordinarily constructive and positive way. What’s better than to help send someone to college who otherwise couldn’t afford it?” Claiborne Deming, Chairman of the Board of Directors for Murphy Oil Corporation, stated.

El Dorado School District (ESD) Superintendent Jim Tucker stated, “In our celebration of Academic Signing Day, we greatly appreciate Murphy Oil Corporation and the El Dorado Promise, which mean so much to us.” He added, “We welcome Destinee Rogers back to campus.”

Destinee Rogers was the keynote speaker for this year’s Academic Signing Day. Rogers is the Head Coach of the Arkansas State University women’s basketball program.

Rogers provided EHS seniors with life achievement advice as they prepare to graduate and begin their college career.

For El Dorado, Rogers served as women’s head basketball coach from 2016-19. During those three seasons, she guided the Wildcats to a 52-28 record, including a state semifinal finish.

At ASU, Rogers is the first African-American woman head coach in the university’s athletics history, being named head coach in March. A native of Strong, her father is a basketball coach, as was her grandfather. Under Rogers’ leadership, the ASU Red Wolves had a successful season, closing with an 82-75 road victory at eventual Sun Belt Conference tournament champion University of Texas (UT) at Arlington. She joined the program in 2019 as an assistant coach, before being elevated to associate head coach, then interim head coach.

“I travel all around the country and I tell people about the El Dorado Promise. People are still in shock about it. They provide resources to their students and it’s huge that these kids are able to go off to college and have their tuition taken care of,” said Rogers.

As a universal, place-based scholarship, any EHS graduate enrolled since at least the ninth grade can receive a college scholarship, with no high school GPA, income limit, or competitive application required.

For further information about Academic Signing Day, please contact EDEF: edef@arkansas.net