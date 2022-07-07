LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gas prices in Arkansas have seen a steady decline over the past few weeks, but AAA officials said that could soon change.

AAA officials reported Thursday that the statewide average gas price dropped to $4.33 per gallon. Diesel fuel dropped to $5.30 per gallon.

Officials said the prices have dropped due to the low demand at the pumps over the past two weeks. However, AAA said that that could end as summer travel begin.

“Domestic gasoline demand dipped recently, which took some of the pressure off of pump prices,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said. “But July is typically the heaviest month for demand as more Americans hit the road, so this trend of easing prices could be short-lived.”

Drivers in Greene County are paying the state’s lowest gas average of $3.98 per gallon. Drivers in Newton County are paying the state’s highest gas average of $4.71 per gallon.

In central Arkansas, Pine Bluff drivers are paying an average of $4.38 per gallon. Drivers in Hot Springs are paying an average of $4.31 per gallon. Drivers in the Little Rock-North Little Rock area are paying an average of $4.26 per gallon.

The national gas average dropped to $4.75 per gallon.

To see the latest fuel prices near you, head to our Gas Tracker page.