LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The average gas price in Arkansas remains near the record-high as diesel prices slightly decline.

AAA officials reported that the average gas price in the state sits at $4.11 per gallon. Diesel fuel is roughly $5.22, down six cents from last week.

Drivers in Lafayette County are paying the most in the state with an average gas price of roughly $4.01 per gallon. Drivers in Van Buren County should expect to pay the state’s lowest average gas price of roughly $3.97.

In central Arkansas, Pine Bluff drivers are seeing an average gas price of $4.21 per gallon. Drivers in Hot Springs are paying on average roughly $4.08 per gallon. Drivers in the Little Rock and North Little Rock area are paying on average roughly $4.05 per gallon.

The national average price of regular gas is roughly $4.60 per gallon. This is up seven cents from a week ago.

AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross explained the reasoning behind the high gas prices, crediting it to the Ukraine-Russia crisis.

“Gasoline is $1.05 more than it was on February 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine,” Gross said. “That sent shock waves through the oil market that have kept oil costs elevated. Domestically, meanwhile, seasonal gas demand is rising as more drivers hit the road, despite the pain they face paying at the pump.”

