LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – (7/16/19) The mother of a young Little Rock boy killed in an accidental shooting is making a tragic plea.

5-year-old Brennan Esau accidentally shot and killed himself last year.

His family is now sharing their story for the first time.

The Esau family tells us they just want to prevent another accident, like what happened to their son Brennan.

