A Jefferson County inmate is recovering after allegedly being attacked

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. (KARK) – (8/16/19) A Jefferson County inmate is recovering after authorities confirm he was attacked earlier this week.

The beating happened Tuesday night, the sheriff’s office confirms “Markeontis Smith” suffered several fractures to his head and his eye is swollen shut.

His mother says she received an anonymous phone call Tuesday night telling her about the fight, that her 25-year-old son is being rushed to a hospital and she needed to check on him.

