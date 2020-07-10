A CLOSER LOOK: Arkansas’ COVID-19 deaths

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — No state in the country has been immune from COVID-19 deaths. The World Health Organization declared the virus a pandemic on March 11, 2020.

In the span of fewer than 90 days, Arkansans across the state have died from the new coronavirus: Young, old, Black, white, Asian, Latino, Marshallese. “This is an equal opportunity virus,” said Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith.

REMEMBERING THOSE WHO HAVE DIED FROM COVID-19

3/24. Brian Dill Sr., 59. Sherwood. Pulaski County. Chief Deputy Coroner Julie Voegele confirmed Dill’s death was from COVID-19. He is survived by his wife and several family members, according to an obituary from Moore’s Cabot Funeral Home. (1).

59. Sherwood. Pulaski County. Chief Deputy Coroner Julie Voegele confirmed Dill’s death was from COVID-19. He is survived by his wife and several family members, according to an obituary from Moore’s Cabot Funeral Home. (1). 3/24. William “Bill” Barton, 90. Cleburne County. He was a church greeter at Greers Ferry First Assembly of God. Benton was one of more than three dozen congregants who tested positive after a church gathering the weekend of March 6-8. He died at Conway Regional Hospital in Faulkner County. (2).

90. Cleburne County. He was a church greeter at Greers Ferry First Assembly of God. Benton was one of more than three dozen congregants who tested positive after a church gathering the weekend of March 6-8. He died at Conway Regional Hospital in Faulkner County. (2). 3/25. Terry Lee Henderson, 73. Cleburne County. He was one of more than three dozen congregants who tested positive after a church gathering the weekend of March 6-8. His daughter Rhonda Henderson Mullins posted on Facebook that he died from COVID-19 complications at Baptist Health Hospital’s ICU in Little Rock. (3).

73. Cleburne County. He was one of more than three dozen congregants who tested positive after a church gathering the weekend of March 6-8. His daughter Rhonda Henderson Mullins posted on Facebook that he died from COVID-19 complications at Baptist Health Hospital’s ICU in Little Rock. (3). 3/28. Franklin Ross, 80. Conway County. Pulaski County Chief Deputy Coroner Julie Voegele said he died at St. Vincent Hospital in Little Rock. The business owner is survived by sons and daughters and has a lot of extended family in Arkansas. Morrilton was his home for 48 years. (4).

80. Conway County. Pulaski County Chief Deputy Coroner Julie Voegele said he died at St. Vincent Hospital in Little Rock. The business owner is survived by sons and daughters and has a lot of extended family in Arkansas. Morrilton was his home for 48 years. (4). 3/28. Tanisha Cotton, 42. Pulaski County. Latia Wright said her sister called her saying she thought she had a sinus infection or cold. Wright, a respiratory therapist, knew Cotton needed to keep an eye on the symptoms. On Tuesday, March 24, Cotton’s health deteriorated. That’s when she tested positive. She was hospitalized and placed in ICU, then on a ventilator and died Saturday morning. Cotton had no underlying health issues and, “this was her first stay at a hospital,” said Wright. (5).

42. Pulaski County. Latia Wright said her sister called her saying she thought she had a sinus infection or cold. Wright, a respiratory therapist, knew Cotton needed to keep an eye on the symptoms. On Tuesday, March 24, Cotton’s health deteriorated. That’s when she tested positive. She was hospitalized and placed in ICU, then on a ventilator and died Saturday morning. Cotton had no underlying health issues and, “this was her first stay at a hospital,” said Wright. (5). 3/29. Samuel Stone, 75. Van Buren County. Fairfield Bay Mayor Paul Wellenberger announced the first COVID death in their area (did not release the name) on a Facebook post. (6).

75. Van Buren County. Fairfield Bay Mayor Paul Wellenberger announced the first COVID death in their area (did not release the name) on a Facebook post. (6). 3/30. Alice Jett, 83. Pulaski County. The Little Rock resident lived at the Briarwood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Dr. Nate Smith said Jett was the first nursing home related death in the state. On Sunday, she was taken to St. Vincent Hospital in LR where she later died, according to the coroner’s office. (7).

83. Pulaski County. The Little Rock resident lived at the Briarwood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Dr. Nate Smith said Jett was the first nursing home related death in the state. On Sunday, she was taken to St. Vincent Hospital in LR where she later died, according to the coroner’s office. (7). 3/30. Candace Shoup, 73. Cleburne County. Lived in Higdon with her husband Michael. (8).

73. Cleburne County. Lived in Higdon with her husband Michael. (8). 3/31. Virgil Sinkey, 62. Pulaski County. Sinkey’s son confirmed the death and that it happened at Baptist Health North Little Rock. (9)

62. Pulaski County. Sinkey’s son confirmed the death and that it happened at Baptist Health North Little Rock. (9) 4/1. Frances Jansen, 94. Pulaski County. She died at the Briarwood Nursing Home, a place she called home for two years. In her early days, she traveled across the county as a big band singer, according to affiliate THV11. Her daughter was a former anchor at THV11. (10).

94. Pulaski County. She died at the Briarwood Nursing Home, a place she called home for two years. In her early days, she traveled across the county as a big band singer, according to affiliate THV11. Her daughter was a former anchor at THV11. (10). 4/2. DeVonte Sargent, 25. Faulkner County. The Conway resident leaves behind his mom, four brothers, grandparents, and great-grandmother —from Pine Bluff, according to a Paradise Funeral Home obituary. He graduated from Dollarway HS and UCA. (11).

25. Faulkner County. The Conway resident leaves behind his mom, four brothers, grandparents, and great-grandmother —from Pine Bluff, according to a Paradise Funeral Home obituary. He graduated from Dollarway HS and UCA. (11). 4/2. Undisclosed. (12).

(12). 4/3. Patricia Jacuzzi, 72. Saline County. The avid gardener/art lover is survived by her husband, Richard Jacuzzi, children, and grandchildren, according to a Legacy.com obituary. (13).

72. Saline County. The avid gardener/art lover is survived by her husband, Richard Jacuzzi, children, and grandchildren, according to a Legacy.com obituary. (13). 4/3. Billy Joe Hilburn, 89. Lawrence County. Hilburn is from Portia and lived at Walnut Ridge Nursing & Rehab. He served in the Navy and was a retired truck driver. He leaves behind a son, daughter, and brothers, according to House-Gregg Funeral Home. (14).

89. Lawrence County. Hilburn is from Portia and lived at Walnut Ridge Nursing & Rehab. He served in the Navy and was a retired truck driver. He leaves behind a son, daughter, and brothers, according to House-Gregg Funeral Home. (14). 4/3. Peggy Tyner, 70. Pulaski County. The Little Rock resident was a registered dietician and co-owner of B.A. Barker Dog Boarding. She leaves behind her husband, Larry Tyner, two sons, a daughter, and grandchildren, according to Roller-Chenal Funeral Home. (15).

70. Pulaski County. The Little Rock resident was a registered dietician and co-owner of B.A. Barker Dog Boarding. She leaves behind her husband, Larry Tyner, two sons, a daughter, and grandchildren, according to Roller-Chenal Funeral Home. (15). 4/4. Joel DuBose, 76. Cleburne County. He was a Marine veteran and served 27 years. He lived in Higdon. (16).

76. Cleburne County. He was a Marine veteran and served 27 years. He lived in Higdon. (16). 4/4. Delores Whitehead, 67. Jefferson County. She lived in Pine Bluff and died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center Saturday evening, according to the death certificate. (17).

67. Jefferson County. She lived in Pine Bluff and died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center Saturday evening, according to the death certificate. (17). 4/5. Mary Blount, 107. Pulaski County. She lived at the Briarwood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Little Rock. (18).

107. Pulaski County. She lived at the Briarwood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Little Rock. (18). 4/6. Rodney Cottrell, 84. Pulaski County. He lived in Little Rock and was a retired geophysicist. He is survived by his wife, two sisters, brother, three children, and twin granddaughters, according to an online obituary. (19).

84. Pulaski County. He lived in Little Rock and was a retired geophysicist. He is survived by his wife, two sisters, brother, three children, and twin granddaughters, according to an online obituary. (19). 4/8. Shelley York, 69. Pulaski County. He is survived by his wife, two sons, daughter, four siblings, and additional family, according to Hubble Funeral Home. He lived in Little Rock. (20).

69. Pulaski County. He is survived by his wife, two sons, daughter, four siblings, and additional family, according to Hubble Funeral Home. He lived in Little Rock. (20). 4/8. Shirley Rodriguez, 79. Hempstead County. She was born in Texas and lived in Hope, Arkansas. For 60 years she worked as a licensed practical nurse. She is survived by two daughters and extended family, according to Texarkana Funeral Home. (21).

79. Hempstead County. She was born in Texas and lived in Hope, Arkansas. For 60 years she worked as a licensed practical nurse. She is survived by two daughters and extended family, according to Texarkana Funeral Home. (21). 4/9. Lee Okey, 48. Jefferson County. Lived in Pine Bluff. He is survived by a brother and four sisters, according to an obituary from Henson Holcomb Mortuary. (22).

48. Jefferson County. Lived in Pine Bluff. He is survived by a brother and four sisters, according to an obituary from Henson Holcomb Mortuary. (22). 4/9. Richard “Doughnut” Richardson, 60. Pulaski County. Richardson worked at the Central Arkansas Community Correction Center in Little Rock. The former Razorback football player died at Baptist Medical Center’s ICU. Richardson leaves behind a son who plays football at Central High School. (23).

60. Pulaski County. Richardson worked at the Central Arkansas Community Correction Center in Little Rock. The former Razorback football player died at Baptist Medical Center’s ICU. Richardson leaves behind a son who plays football at Central High School. (23). 4/9. Julia Christian, 82. Jefferson County. She lived in Pine Bluff and died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center early Thursday. (24).

82. Jefferson County. She lived in Pine Bluff and died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center early Thursday. (24). 4/10. Patti Jo Watson Harris, 62. Drew County. She died at St. Vincent Hospital in Little Rock. She is survived by her husband of Monticello, two sons, and extended family in TN, TX, and GA., according to Stephenson-Dearman Funeral Home. (25).

62. Drew County. She died at St. Vincent Hospital in Little Rock. She is survived by her husband of Monticello, two sons, and extended family in TN, TX, and GA., according to Stephenson-Dearman Funeral Home. (25). 4/10. Norma Jean Smith, 87. Jefferson County. The Waters of White Hall Nursing & Rehab resident graduated from White Hall HS, retired from Woolworths, and was a member of First Baptist Church. She died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. She is survived by a sister, step-son, and other family members. (26).

87. Jefferson County. The Waters of White Hall Nursing & Rehab resident graduated from White Hall HS, retired from Woolworths, and was a member of First Baptist Church. She died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. She is survived by a sister, step-son, and other family members. (26). 4/10. Loren Jay Cuffel, 79. Van Buren County. He served in the U.S. Navy and retired after 35 years of service with Southwestern Bell Telephone. He lived in Clinton and is survived by his wife, daughter, two sons, step-daughter, sister, grandchildren, according to an obituary from Clinton Funeral Home. Cuffel died one day after his birthday. (27).

79. Van Buren County. He served in the U.S. Navy and retired after 35 years of service with Southwestern Bell Telephone. He lived in Clinton and is survived by his wife, daughter, two sons, step-daughter, sister, grandchildren, according to an obituary from Clinton Funeral Home. Cuffel died one day after his birthday. (27). 4/12. Eddie Tank, Jr., 64. Pulaski County. He graduated college in Arkadelphia and was a member of the Xi Beta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi fraternity. For 40 years he worked in the restaurant industry. He lived in Mabelvale and is survived by his wife of nearly 40 years, four children, his mom, and extended family. (28).

64. Pulaski County. He graduated college in Arkadelphia and was a member of the Xi Beta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi fraternity. For 40 years he worked in the restaurant industry. He lived in Mabelvale and is survived by his wife of nearly 40 years, four children, his mom, and extended family. (28). 4/12. Larry Earnhart, 76. Faulkner County. The Arkansas native, born in Springhill, worked as a mason by trade for 40 years. He is survived by his wife, daughter, son, stepsons, brothers, and grandchildren, according to Rosewood Cremation Funeral. (29).

76. Faulkner County. The Arkansas native, born in Springhill, worked as a mason by trade for 40 years. He is survived by his wife, daughter, son, stepsons, brothers, and grandchildren, according to Rosewood Cremation Funeral. (29). 4/13. Willadeen Glover, 95. Pulaski County. She was born in Cherryhill, Arkansas, and is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and sibling. She is survived by her son and daughter and grandchildren. She graduated from State Teachers College (UCA) and taught school in LR and NLR School District. She died at Briarwood Nursing Home. (30).

95. Pulaski County. She was born in Cherryhill, Arkansas, and is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and sibling. She is survived by her son and daughter and grandchildren. She graduated from State Teachers College (UCA) and taught school in LR and NLR School District. She died at Briarwood Nursing Home. (30). 4/13. Andy Jackson, 77. Jefferson County. He lived in Pine Bluff. (31).

77. Jefferson County. He lived in Pine Bluff. (31). 4/14. Harry Drabelle, 78. Pulaski County. The Army veteran lived at Lakes of Maumelle Nursing Home for 10 years, along with his wife. (32).

78. Pulaski County. The Army veteran lived at Lakes of Maumelle Nursing Home for 10 years, along with his wife. (32). 4/14. Diane Gray, 53. Crittenden County. Lived in West Memphis. (33).

53. Crittenden County. Lived in West Memphis. (33). 4/14. William Campbell, 77. Jefferson County. He died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. (34).

77. Jefferson County. He died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. (34). 4/17. Mae Lewellen, 86. Pulaski County. Lived in North Little Rock at Briarwood Nursing & Rehab Center. Lewellen was transferred to a hospital where she died. (35).

86. Pulaski County. Lived in North Little Rock at Briarwood Nursing & Rehab Center. Lewellen was transferred to a hospital where she died. (35). 4/18. Beverly Reep , 63. Bradley County. She lived in Warren and died at St. Vincent Hospital. The retired teacher was the wife of former mayor/state lawmaker Gregg Reep. (36).

, 63. Bradley County. She lived in Warren and died at St. Vincent Hospital. The retired teacher was the wife of former mayor/state lawmaker Gregg Reep. (36). 4/18. Lois Ashcraft-Merrell, 57. Pulaski County. She lived in Pine Bluff and is Arkansas’ first healthcare worker to die from the virus. She died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. The registered nurse is survived by her husband, a daughter and two sons, and extended family, according to an obituary from Ralph Robinson & Son Funeral Home. (37).

57. Pulaski County. She lived in Pine Bluff and is Arkansas’ first healthcare worker to die from the virus. She died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. The registered nurse is survived by her husband, a daughter and two sons, and extended family, according to an obituary from Ralph Robinson & Son Funeral Home. (37). 4/20. Gerald “Bruce” Lawson, 85. Jefferson County. Founder of Lawson Welding Supply. He died at The Waters of White Hall Nursing Home. (38).

85. Jefferson County. Founder of Lawson Welding Supply. He died at The Waters of White Hall Nursing Home. (38). 4/20. Jeanie Mayrie Chapman, 35. White County. She is survived by her parents and they lived in Searcy. She died at Michaels Hospital one week before her birthday, a day her parents said was “her favorite day!” Jeanie had Down’s Syndrome. (39).

35. White County. She is survived by her parents and they lived in Searcy. She died at Michaels Hospital one week before her birthday, a day her parents said was “her favorite day!” Jeanie had Down’s Syndrome. (39). 4/21. (M), 83. Miller County. He lived in Texarkana and died at Michael’s Hospital. (40).

83. Miller County. He lived in Texarkana and died at Michael’s Hospital. (40). 4/21. Marshallese man , 49. Washington County. He was a Springdale resident. (41).

, 49. Washington County. He was a Springdale resident. (41). 4/22. (F), 59. Washington County. She lived in Springdale. (42).

59. Washington County. She lived in Springdale. (42). 4/23. Betty Ellenburger, 91. Pulaski County. She was born in Stuttgart and later lived in Mayflower. She was a resident of Lakes of Maumelle Nursing Home at the time of her death. She was preceded in death by her husband and is survived by her daughter who lives in Mayflower. (43).

91. Pulaski County. She was born in Stuttgart and later lived in Mayflower. She was a resident of Lakes of Maumelle Nursing Home at the time of her death. She was preceded in death by her husband and is survived by her daughter who lives in Mayflower. (43). 4/23. Phillip Cate, 79. Pulaski County. He was born in Fayetteville, lived in North Little Rock, and died at UAMS in Little Rock. He graduated from the University of Arkansas and was a banker. He is survived by his son and grandsons, and brothers, according to Wilson-Robison Funeral Home obituary. (44).

79. Pulaski County. He was born in Fayetteville, lived in North Little Rock, and died at UAMS in Little Rock. He graduated from the University of Arkansas and was a banker. He is survived by his son and grandsons, and brothers, according to Wilson-Robison Funeral Home obituary. (44). 4/24. Carrol Covington, 78. Jefferson County. He died at The Waters of White Hall Nursing Home. (45).

78. Jefferson County. He died at The Waters of White Hall Nursing Home. (45). 4/24. (M), 45. Lafayette County. (46).

45. Lafayette County. (46). 4/24. Carl Williams, 64. Jefferson County. (47).

64. Jefferson County. (47). 4/25. Arthur McDowell, 98. Jefferson County. He died at The Waters of White Hall Nursing Home. (48).

98. Jefferson County. He died at The Waters of White Hall Nursing Home. (48). 4/25. (F), 88. Washington County. She died at BrookStone Assisted Living in Fayetteville. (49).

88. Washington County. She died at BrookStone Assisted Living in Fayetteville. (49). 4/26. Anita Gullett, 89. Pulaski County. She was at The Village at Valley Ranch nursing home. She died in ICU at Baptist Health in Little Rock, according to an obituary from Smith Sherwood Funeral Home. (50).

89. Pulaski County. She was at The Village at Valley Ranch nursing home. She died in ICU at Baptist Health in Little Rock, according to an obituary from Smith Sherwood Funeral Home. (50). 4/26. Kathryn Council, 87. Jefferson County. She died at The Waters of White Hall Nursing Home. (51).

87. Jefferson County. She died at The Waters of White Hall Nursing Home. (51). 4/27. Doris Bitner, 86. Pulaski County. She lived at The Lakes at Maumelle. She and her husband were married for 62 years. (52).

86. Pulaski County. She lived at The Lakes at Maumelle. She and her husband were married for 62 years. (52). 4/28. Deborah Morris, 61. Jefferson County. Died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. (53).

61. Jefferson County. Died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. (53). 4/28. (F), 96. Columbia County. She died at the Summit Nursing Home. (54).

96. Columbia County. She died at the Summit Nursing Home. (54). 4/29. Patricia “Pat” Layton, 79. Pulaski County. She was born, raised, and lived in Little Rock. She resided at Lakes at Maumelle. (55).

79. Pulaski County. She was born, raised, and lived in Little Rock. She resided at Lakes at Maumelle. (55). 4/29. (F), 93. Columbia County. She died at the Summit Nursing Home. (56).

93. Columbia County. She died at the Summit Nursing Home. (56). 4/29. (F), 73. Jefferson County. She died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. (57).

73. Jefferson County. She died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. (57). 4/29. Annie Pearl Little-Solomon , 74. Jefferson County. (58).

, 74. Jefferson County. (58). 4/30. (M), 84. Lawrence County. (59).

84. Lawrence County. (59). 4/30. Mary Davenport, 97. Jefferson County. She died at the Waters of White Hall Nursing Home. (60).

97. Jefferson County. She died at the Waters of White Hall Nursing Home. (60). 5/1. Vivian Hensley, 91. Pulaski County. She died at Lakes at Maumelle. (61).

91. Pulaski County. She died at Lakes at Maumelle. (61). 5/1. (F), 87. Jefferson County. Died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. (62).

87. Jefferson County. Died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. (62). 5/1. Daniel Wood, 61. Lincoln County. The Cummins Unit inmate died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. (63).

61. Lincoln County. The Cummins Unit inmate died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. (63). 5/2. Derick Coley, 29. Lincoln County. The Cummins Unit inmate was expected to be released soon, according to his family. He was wheeled out of his cell and into the Cummins Infirmary by guards. That’s where he died. The state has requested an autopsy. (64).

29. Lincoln County. The Cummins Unit inmate was expected to be released soon, according to his family. He was wheeled out of his cell and into the Cummins Infirmary by guards. That’s where he died. The state has requested an autopsy. (64). 5/2. Ronnie West, 65. Lincoln County. The Cummins Unit inmate had been there for more than 40 years, along with his brother, Gary. He died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. (65).

65. Lincoln County. The Cummins Unit inmate had been there for more than 40 years, along with his brother, Gary. He died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. (65). 5/2. Charlie Alston, 82. Jefferson County. This man died at The Waters of White Hall Nursing Home. (66).

82. Jefferson County. This man died at The Waters of White Hall Nursing Home. (66). 5/2. Undisclosed. (67).

(67). 5/2. Undisclosed. (68).

(68). 5/2. Undisclosed. (69).

(69). 5/2. Undisclosed. (70).

(70). 5/2. Undisclosed. (71).

(71). 5/2. Beatrice Long, 72. Crittenden County. She lived in West Memphis. (72).

Crittenden County. She lived in West Memphis. (72). 5/3. Kenneth Olden, 49. Lincoln County. The Cummins Unit inmate died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. (73).

49. Lincoln County. The Cummins Unit inmate died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. (73). 5/3. Jeannie Kelley, 90. Jefferson County. This woman died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. She was a resident of Waters of White Hall (74).

90. Jefferson County. This woman died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. She was a resident of Waters of White Hall (74). 5/3. John Young, 71. Lincoln County. Cummins Unit inmate. He died at UAMS. (75).

71. Lincoln County. Cummins Unit inmate. He died at UAMS. (75). 5/4. Raymond Pennington, 94. Washington County. He died at BrookStone Assisted Living in Fayetteville, according to County Coroner Roger Morris. He was a World War II veteran. He served in the Navy. (76).

94. Washington County. He died at BrookStone Assisted Living in Fayetteville, according to County Coroner Roger Morris. He was a World War II veteran. He served in the Navy. (76). 5/4. Annie Washington, 85. Jefferson County. She died at Villages General Baptist Nursing Home. (77).

85. Jefferson County. She died at Villages General Baptist Nursing Home. (77). 5/5. Stacy Dickerson, 56. Pulaski County. She resided in Little Rock. (78).

56. Pulaski County. She resided in Little Rock. (78). 5/5. (F), 98. Sharp County. She died at Ash Flat Healthcare & Rehab. (79).

98. Sharp County. She died at Ash Flat Healthcare & Rehab. (79). 5/5. Undisclosed. (80).

(80). 5/6. Michael Williams, 61. Pulaski County. He lived in Little Rock. (81).

61. Pulaski County. He lived in Little Rock. (81). 5/6. (M), 61. Pulaski County. (82).

61. Pulaski County. (82). 5/6. Roy E. Davis, 76. Lincoln County. This Cummins Unit inmate died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. (83).

76. Lincoln County. This Cummins Unit inmate died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. (83). 5/6. Betty Hill, 65. Union County. She died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. (84).

65. Union County. She died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. (84). 5/6. (M), 75. Union County. (85).

75. Union County. (85). 5/8. Marie Brown , 64. Pulaski County. She died at UAMS. She was from Lillie, Louisiana. (86).

, 64. Pulaski County. She died at UAMS. She was from Lillie, Louisiana. (86). 5/8. Helga McClean, 86. Washington County. She died at BrookStone Assisted Living in Fayetteville. (87).

86. Washington County. She died at BrookStone Assisted Living in Fayetteville. (87). 5/8. Morris Davis, 70. Lincoln County. The Cummins Unit inmate died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. (88).

70. Lincoln County. The Cummins Unit inmate died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. (88). 5/8. Wanda Hill, 81. Pulaski County. She lived at Lakes at Maumelle Nursing Home. (89).

81. Pulaski County. She lived at Lakes at Maumelle Nursing Home. (89). 5/8. Michael Shepherd Fox, 73. Pulaski County. (90).

73. Pulaski County. (90). 5/9. (M), 77. Lawrence County. (91).

77. Lawrence County. (91). 5/10. (F), 77. Lawrence County. (92).

77. Lawrence County. (92). 5/11. Norman Moyer, 66. Faulkner County. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, a daughter, and extended family and friends. Moyer died at Conway Regional Medical Center. (93).

66. Faulkner County. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, a daughter, and extended family and friends. Moyer died at Conway Regional Medical Center. (93). 5/11. Marshallese woman, 69. Washington County. She lived in Springdale. (94).

69. Washington County. She lived in Springdale. (94). 5/13. Robert “Todd” Burmingham, 54. Lincoln County. He was called the Blue Light Rapist and had been at the Cummins Unit serving a life sentence. He died at an area hospital after a three-week stay. (95).

54. Lincoln County. He was called the Blue Light Rapist and had been at the Cummins Unit serving a life sentence. He died at an area hospital after a three-week stay. (95). 5/14. (M), 83. Lawrence County. (96).

83. Lawrence County. (96). 5/16. Odessa Fountain, 91. Pulaski County. She died at Lakes of Maumelle. (97).

91. Pulaski County. She died at Lakes of Maumelle. (97). 5/17. James Millsap, 73. Pulaski County. He lived in Little Rock. He leaves behind his wife Minnie, six children, and seven grandchildren. His services were handled by Superior Funeral in North Little Rock. (98).

73. Pulaski County. He lived in Little Rock. He leaves behind his wife Minnie, six children, and seven grandchildren. His services were handled by Superior Funeral in North Little Rock. (98). 5/17. (M), 96. Jefferson County. (99).

96. Jefferson County. (99). 5/18. Henrietta Haynes, 71. Jefferson County. She lived at Waters of White Hall. (100).

71. Jefferson County. She lived at Waters of White Hall. (100). 5/19. (M), 49. Union County. (101).

49. Union County. (101). 5/19. Connie Taylor, 84. Pulaski County. She lived at Lakes of Maumelle. (102).

84. Pulaski County. She lived at Lakes of Maumelle. (102). 5/19. Rafeeq “Freddie” Ali, 69. Pope County. The Russellville man died in ICU at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock. Griffin Leggett Healey & Roth Funeral Home took care of his services. (103).

69. Pope County. The Russellville man died in ICU at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock. Griffin Leggett Healey & Roth Funeral Home took care of his services. (103). 5/19. (F), 96. Jefferson County. (104).

96. Jefferson County. (104). 5/20. Betty Couch, 81. Jefferson County. She lived at Waters of White Hall. (105).

81. Jefferson County. She lived at Waters of White Hall. (105). 5/20. (F), 91. Lawrence County. (106).

91. Lawrence County. (106). 5/21. Norma Campbell, 95 . Pulaski County. She lived in Little Rock. (107).

95 Pulaski County. She lived in Little Rock. (107). 5/21. Undisclosed. (108).

(108). 5/21. Undisclosed. (109).

(109). 5/21. Undisclosed. (110).

(110). 5/22. (F), 98. Benton County. The Bentonville woman was diagnosed with COVID-19 on May 8 and died at her home. She was the first Benton County COVID death. (111).

98. Benton County. The Bentonville woman was diagnosed with COVID-19 on May 8 and died at her home. She was the first Benton County COVID death. (111). 5/22. Undisclosed. (112).

(112). 5/22. Undisclosed. (113).

(113). 5/23. T ‘ Ethel Morant, 76 . Pulaski County. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Eddie; they had 17 children. She leaves five generations of her legacy: 109 grandchildren, 161 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, and nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends, according to an obituary from Paradise Funeral Home of Little Rock. (114).

‘ 76 Pulaski County. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Eddie; they had 17 children. She leaves five generations of her legacy: 109 grandchildren, 161 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, and nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends, according to an obituary from Paradise Funeral Home of Little Rock. (114). 5/23. (M), 82. Union County. (115).

82. Union County. (115). 5/24. Myra Nelson, 90 . Union County. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Crossett and is survived by a daughter and son. She died at Baptist Medical Center in Little Rock. (116).

90 Union County. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Crossett and is survived by a daughter and son. She died at Baptist Medical Center in Little Rock. (116). 5/25. Marshallese man, 63. Washington County. The Springdale man died at an area hospital, according to Coroner Roger Morris. (117).

63. Washington County. The Springdale man died at an area hospital, according to Coroner Roger Morris. (117). 5/26. Jim Wilson, 60. Lincoln County. The Cummins Unit inmate had been hospitalized since mid-May at UAMS. (118).

60. Lincoln County. The Cummins Unit inmate had been hospitalized since mid-May at UAMS. (118). 5/26. Ima White, 99. Jefferson County. She was a resident of Water of White Hall. (119).

99. Jefferson County. She was a resident of Water of White Hall. (119). 5/27. Stella Jackson Gentry, 90 . Union County. She lived at Courtyard Health Rehab. She is survived by a daughter, grandchildren, siblings, and friends according to an obituary from Smith Family Funeral Homes. (120).

90 Union County. She lived at Courtyard Health Rehab. She is survived by a daughter, grandchildren, siblings, and friends according to an obituary from Smith Family Funeral Homes. (120). 5/27. Jimmy White, 73. Jefferson County. This is the first inmate from Randall L. Williams prison to die from COVID-19. (121).

73. Jefferson County. This is the first inmate from Randall L. Williams prison to die from COVID-19. (121). 5/27. Wanda Willett, 84. Pulaski County. She lived at The Lakes at Maumelle Health & Rehab. (122).

84. Pulaski County. She lived at The Lakes at Maumelle Health & Rehab. (122). 5/28. Peter Anitok, 44. Benton County. The Marshallese man lived in Springdale and worked at Tyson. (123).

44. Benton County. The Marshallese man lived in Springdale and worked at Tyson. (123). 5/28. (M), 71. Benton County. He lived in Bentonville. (124).

71. Benton County. He lived in Bentonville. (124). 5/28. Undisclosed . (125).

. (125). 5/29. Hispanic, 62. Benton County. He lived in Rogers. (126).

62. Benton County. He lived in Rogers. (126). 5/29. (F), 92. Benton County. She lived in Springdale. (127).

92. Benton County. She lived in Springdale. (127). 5/29. Undisclosed. Carroll County. (128).

Carroll County. (128). 5/29. Undisclosed. (129).

(129). 5/29. Undisclosed. (130).

(130). 5/29. Undisclosed. (131).

(131). 5/29. Undisclosed. (132).

(132). 6/1. Carlos Acosta Aguilera, 63. Sebastian County. Acosta was from Fort Smith. He died in the ICU at Mercy Hospital.(133).

63. Sebastian County. Acosta was from Fort Smith. He died in the ICU at Mercy Hospital.(133). 6/2. Marshallese man, 59. Benton County. He lived in Rogers. (134).

59. Benton County. He lived in Rogers. (134). 6/2. Joe Wigner, 73. Union County. He was a resident at Courtyard Healthcare in El Dorado. (135).

73. Union County. He was a resident at Courtyard Healthcare in El Dorado. (135). 6/2. (M), 70. Carroll County. The man lived in Berryville and had been a life-long friend of Carroll County Judge Sam Barr. (136).

70. Carroll County. The man lived in Berryville and had been a life-long friend of Carroll County Judge Sam Barr. (136). 6/3. Nancy Burlee, 73. Pulaski County. She was a resident of Encore Health and Rehab in Little Rock. Burlee died at CHI St. Vincent Infirmary in Little Rock. (137).

73. Pulaski County. She was a resident of Encore Health and Rehab in Little Rock. Burlee died at CHI St. Vincent Infirmary in Little Rock. (137). 6/3. Nina Kennedy, 92. Pulaski County. She was born in Bradford, Arkansas, and was a resident of Woodland Hills Nursing and Rehabilitation in Jacksonville. She died at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock. She leaves behind a son, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. (138).

92. Pulaski County. She was born in Bradford, Arkansas, and was a resident of Woodland Hills Nursing and Rehabilitation in Jacksonville. She died at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock. She leaves behind a son, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. (138). 6/3. Peggy Shores, 83. Lincoln County. (139).

83. Lincoln County. (139). 6/3. Marshallese woman, 39. Benton County. The woman lived in Bethel Heights and was pregnant. Coroner Daniel Oxford could not confirm the baby’s condition. (140).

39. Benton County. The woman lived in Bethel Heights and was pregnant. Coroner Daniel Oxford could not confirm the baby’s condition. (140). 6/4. Undisclosed. (DOD may change). (141).

(DOD may change). (141). 6/4. Undisclosed. (DOD may change). (142).

(DOD may change). (142). 6/4. Undisclosed. (DOD may change). (143).

(DOD may change). (143). 6/4. Undisclosed. (DOD may change). (144).

(DOD may change). (144). 6/4. Undisclosed. (DOD may change). (145).

(DOD may change). (145). 6/4. Undisclosed. (DOD may change). (146).

(DOD may change). (146). 6/4. Undisclosed . (DOD may change). (147).

. (DOD may change). (147). 6/4. Larry Akins. 74. Jefferson County. The man was a Cummins Unit inmate. He died at the Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff of cardiorespiratory arrest and COVID-19, according to the coroner’s report. (148).

74. Jefferson County. The man was a Cummins Unit inmate. He died at the Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff of cardiorespiratory arrest and COVID-19, according to the coroner’s report. (148). 6/5. Botta Kakin, 58. Washington County. She lived in Springdale. (149).

58. Washington County. She lived in Springdale. (149). 6/6. (F), 67. Benton County. The woman lived in Rogers. (150).

67. Benton County. The woman lived in Rogers. (150). 6/6. Latina, 85. Benton County. The Hispanic woman lived Rogers. (151).

85. Benton County. The Hispanic woman lived Rogers. (151). 6/6. Marshallese 54. Benton County. The woman lived in Springdale. (152).

54. Benton County. The woman lived in Springdale. (152). 6/6. Servando Paez, 70. Carroll County. The Hispanic man lived in Berryville. He died at a hospital in Benton County. (153).

70. Carroll County. The Hispanic man lived in Berryville. He died at a hospital in Benton County. (153). 6/6. Dennis Christopher Davis, 59. Pulaski County. Davis lived at Robinson Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in North Little Rock, according to a Natural State Funeral Service obituary. (154).

59. Pulaski County. Davis lived at Robinson Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in North Little Rock, according to a Natural State Funeral Service obituary. (154). 6/6. Marshallese, 57. Benton County. The woman lived in Springdale. (155).

57. Benton County. The woman lived in Springdale. (155). 6/7. Dr. Robert Hull, 78. Benton County. Dr. Hull lived in Bentonville. For more than 20 years he had Hull Family Medicine practice and had more than 50 years of experience in the medical field. (156).

78. Benton County. Dr. Hull lived in Bentonville. For more than 20 years he had Hull Family Medicine practice and had more than 50 years of experience in the medical field. (156). 6/7. William Weldon Crawford, 90. Pulaski County. The Little Rock resident leaves behind many family and friends, according to his obituary. (157).

90. Pulaski County. The Little Rock resident leaves behind many family and friends, according to his obituary. (157). 6/8. (M), 89. Benton County. The man is from Fayetteville. (158).

89. Benton County. The man is from Fayetteville. (158). 6/8. Marshallese, 67. Benton County. The woman lived in Rogers. (159).

67. Benton County. The woman lived in Rogers. (159). 6/8. Marshallese, 72. Washington County. The man lived in Springdale. (160).

72. Washington County. The man lived in Springdale. (160). 6/9. Nancy Dobbins, 82. Pulaski County. The woman lived in Jacksonville, Arkansas. She leaves behind three sons, 13 grandchildren, and extended family according to a United States Obituary Notice. (161).

82. Pulaski County. The woman lived in Jacksonville, Arkansas. She leaves behind three sons, 13 grandchildren, and extended family according to a United States Obituary Notice. (161). 6/9. (M), 87. Washington County. The man lived in Springdale. He died at an area hospital. (162).

87. Washington County. The man lived in Springdale. He died at an area hospital. (162). 6/9. Marshallese, 31. Benton County. The woman lived in Springdale and had underlying conditions, according to Benton County Coroner Daniel Oxford. (163).

31. Benton County. The woman lived in Springdale and had underlying conditions, according to Benton County Coroner Daniel Oxford. (163). 6/10. Marshallese, 46. The woman lived in Springdale. (164).

46. The woman lived in Springdale. (164). 6/10. Kay J. Frederick Brewer, 78. Ashley County. She was born in Little Rock and lived in Crossett, Arkansas according to an online obituary. She is survived by her brother, nieces, nephew, son, grandson and great-grandchildren. … including 10 great-nieces and nephews. (165).

78. Ashley County. She was born in Little Rock and lived in Crossett, Arkansas according to an online obituary. She is survived by her brother, nieces, nephew, son, grandson and great-grandchildren. … including 10 great-nieces and nephews. (165). 6/10. (F), 31. Washington County. The Springdale woman had underlying medical conditions, according to Coroner Roger Morris. (166).

31. Washington County. The Springdale woman had underlying medical conditions, according to Coroner Roger Morris. (166). 6/11. Marshallese, 33. Benton County. the man lived in Rogers, according to Benton County Coroner Daniel Oxford. (167).

33. Benton County. the man lived in Rogers, according to Benton County Coroner Daniel Oxford. (167). 6/11. Raymond Thomey, 87. Conway County. He lived in Morrilton. Harris Funeral Home is handling his service. (168).

87. Conway County. He lived in Morrilton. Harris Funeral Home is handling his service. (168). 6/11. Latino , 48. Washington County. The Springdale man died at home, according to Washington County Coroner Roger Morris. (169).

, 48. Washington County. The Springdale man died at home, according to Washington County Coroner Roger Morris. (169). 6/11. Marshallese , 65. Benton County. The man resided in Springdale, according to Benton County Coroner Daniel Oxford. (170).

, 65. Benton County. The man resided in Springdale, according to Benton County Coroner Daniel Oxford. (170). 6/11. Marshallese , 47. Benton County. The man was from Rogers, according to Benton County Coroner Daniel Oxford. (171).

, 47. Benton County. The man was from Rogers, according to Benton County Coroner Daniel Oxford. (171). 6/12. Marshallese, 47. Washington County. The woman was from Springdale, according to Washington County Coroner Roger Morris. (172).

47. Washington County. The woman was from Springdale, according to Washington County Coroner Roger Morris. (172). 6/12. Undisclosed , between 25-44.(173).

, between 25-44.(173). 6/12. Undisclosed , between 45-64. (174).

, between 45-64. (174). 6/12. George White, 86. Pulaski County. He is survived by his wife Daphne and their children. A service will be held in Springdale, Arkansas, according to an obituary by Moores Jacksonville Funeral Home. (175).

86. Pulaski County. He is survived by his wife Daphne and their children. A service will be held in Springdale, Arkansas, according to an obituary by Moores Jacksonville Funeral Home. (175). 6/12. (F), 85. Benton County. The woman is from Springdale, according to Benton County Coroner Daniel Oxford. (176).

85. Benton County. The woman is from Springdale, according to Benton County Coroner Daniel Oxford. (176). 6/13. Latino, 96. Washington County. The man lived in Fayetteville. (177).

96. Washington County. The man lived in Fayetteville. (177). 6/13. Marshallese, 47. Washington County. He lived in Springdale, according to Washington County Coroner Roger Morris. (178).

47. Washington County. He lived in Springdale, according to Washington County Coroner Roger Morris. (178). 6/13. Robert “Bob” Casali, 79. Pulaski County. He lived in Little Rock. He was in the U.S. Air Force and did an internship at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas and a Surgery Residency at UAMS. He is survived by children and grandchildren, according to an obituary from RollerFuneral Homes. (179).

79. Pulaski County. He lived in Little Rock. He was in the U.S. Air Force and did an internship at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas and a Surgery Residency at UAMS. He is survived by children and grandchildren, according to an obituary from RollerFuneral Homes. (179). 6/13. Gloria Lucille Conklin, 96. Pulaski County. She resided at Brookdale Nursing and Rehab. She is preceded in death by her husband. Is survived by several children, and extended family. North Little Rock Funeral Home, according to her obituary. (180).

96. Pulaski County. She resided at Brookdale Nursing and Rehab. She is preceded in death by her husband. Is survived by several children, and extended family. North Little Rock Funeral Home, according to her obituary. (180). 6/14. Marshallese , 57. Benton County. The man lived in Rogers, according to Benton County Coroner Daniel Oxford. (181).

, 57. Benton County. The man lived in Rogers, according to Benton County Coroner Daniel Oxford. (181). 6/15. Charles Martin , 62. Bradley County. He lived in Mountain Home. Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel handled his services. (182).

, 62. Bradley County. He lived in Mountain Home. Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel handled his services. (182). 6/15. Marshallese, 70. Washington County. The man lived in Springdale. (183).

70. Washington County. The man lived in Springdale. (183). 6/15. Gloria Medina, 62. Carroll County. The woman lived in Berryville. Medina was born in Guanajuato, Mexico. She is survived by her husband, two daughters, and grandchildren. Nelson Funeral is handling her service. She is the 2nd death from Carroll County. (184).

62. Carroll County. The woman lived in Berryville. Medina was born in Guanajuato, Mexico. She is survived by her husband, two daughters, and grandchildren. Nelson Funeral is handling her service. She is the 2nd death from Carroll County. (184). 6/16. (F), 85. Washington County. The woman lived in Springdale . (185).

85. Washington County. The woman lived in Springdale (185). 6/16. Undisclosed. Miller County. This is Miller County’s 2nd COVID-19 death according to County Judge Cathy Hardin Harrison. (186).

Miller County. This is Miller County’s 2nd COVID-19 death according to County Judge Cathy Hardin Harrison. (186). 6/16. (F) , 75. Benton County. The woman lived in Springdale. (187).

, 75. Benton County. The woman lived in Springdale. (187). 6/16. Lois Janell Kellebrew , 81. Pulaski County. Mrs. Kellebrew lived at Woodland Hills Nursing Home. She leaves behind a husband and children, according to an obituary by A Natural State Funeral Service. (188).

, 81. Pulaski County. Mrs. Kellebrew lived at Woodland Hills Nursing Home. She leaves behind a husband and children, according to an obituary by A Natural State Funeral Service. (188). 6/16. Vernelia Scoessel , 98. Pulaski County. She lived at Woodland Hills Nursing Home. (189).

, 98. Pulaski County. She lived at Woodland Hills Nursing Home. (189). 6/16. Lillie Gilmore, 85. Pulaski County. She lived in Jacksonville at the Woodland Nursing Home. She leaves behind several grandchildren, according to an online obituary from Superior Funeral Services. (190)

85. Pulaski County. She lived in Jacksonville at the Woodland Nursing Home. She leaves behind several grandchildren, according to an online obituary from Superior Funeral Services. (190) 6/17. Marshallese, 52. Washington County. The man lived in Springdale. (190).

52. Washington County. The man lived in Springdale. (190). 6/17. Ronald Carmichael, 51 . Pulaski County. He lived in North Little Rock and died at Baptist Hospital. He was diagnosed in May with the virus, according to a media outlet. He had no underlying health conditions according to his wife Theresa. (191).

51 Pulaski County. He lived in North Little Rock and died at Baptist Hospital. He was diagnosed in May with the virus, according to a media outlet. He had no underlying health conditions according to his wife Theresa. (191). 6/17. Hispanic , 72. Benton County. The man lived in Rogers. (192).

, 72. Benton County. The man lived in Rogers. (192). 6/17. Hispanic , 60. Benton County The man lived in Rogers (193).

, 60. Benton County The man lived in Rogers (193). 6/17. (M) , 79. Benton County. The man lived in Rogers. (194).

, 79. Benton County. The man lived in Rogers. (194). 6/17. (M) , 79. Benton County. The man lived in Bentonville. (195).

, 79. Benton County. The man lived in Bentonville. (195). 6/17. Undisclosed. (196).

(196). 6/17. Undisclosed. (197).

(197). 6/18. Marshallese, 39. Washington County. The woman was from Springdale. (198).

39. Washington County. The woman was from Springdale. (198). 6/18. Marshallese, 40. Washington County. The woman lived in Springdale. (199).

40. Washington County. The woman lived in Springdale. (199). 6/18. Hispanic , 68. The man lived in Springdale. (200).

, 68. The man lived in Springdale. (200). 6/18. (M), 85. Benton County. He lived in Rogers. (201).

85. Benton County. He lived in Rogers. (201). 6/18. (M), 80. Carroll County. He lived in Green Forrest. (202).

80. Carroll County. He lived in Green Forrest. (202). 6/18. Marshallese, 32. Benton County. The man lived in Rogers. (203).

32. Benton County. The man lived in Rogers. (203). 6/18. Undisclosed. +65. (204).

+65. (204). 6/18. Undisclosed. +65. (205).

+65. (205). 6/18. Undisclosed. +65. (206).

+65. (206). 6/18. Undisclosed. +65. (207).

+65. (207). 6/18. Elizabeth Sherman , 80. Pulaski County. She lived in North Little Rock. He graduated from NLR Old Main High School. She lived at Woodland Hills Nursing Home. She is survived by two sons, according to an online obituary from NLR Funeral Home. (208).

, 80. Pulaski County. She lived in North Little Rock. He graduated from NLR Old Main High School. She lived at Woodland Hills Nursing Home. She is survived by two sons, according to an online obituary from NLR Funeral Home. (208). 6/19. Pearline Washington , 87. Pulaski County. She lived in Little Rock. Hardy Funeral Home in Little Rock is handling her service. (209).

, 87. Pulaski County. She lived in Little Rock. Hardy Funeral Home in Little Rock is handling her service. (209). 6/19. Marjorie Ann Vent Wooten, 79. Phillips County. She lived in Helena. She is survived by three sons, 10 grandchildren, and extended family, according to an online obituary from Roller Funeral Homes. (210).

79. Phillips County. She lived in Helena. She is survived by three sons, 10 grandchildren, and extended family, according to an online obituary from Roller Funeral Homes. (210). 6/19. Kay Parker , 73. Yell County. The Russellville resident died at Conway Regional Medical Center. She belonged to Calvary Baptist Church and worked in the nursing home industry. She is survived by her daughter, sister, a grandchild and extended family, according to an obituary by Cornwell Funeral Homes. (211).

, 73. Yell County. The Russellville resident died at Conway Regional Medical Center. She belonged to Calvary Baptist Church and worked in the nursing home industry. She is survived by her daughter, sister, a grandchild and extended family, according to an obituary by Cornwell Funeral Homes. (211). 6/19. Undisclosed. (212).

(212). 6/19. Undisclosed. (213).

(213). 6/19. Undisclosed. (214).

(214). 6/19. Undisclosed. (215).

(215). 6/20. Undisclosed. (216).

(216). 6/20. Undisclosed. (217).

(217). 6/20. Undisclosed. (218).

(218). 6/20. Undisclosed. (219).

(219). 6/20. Undisclosed. (220).

(220). 6/20. Undisclosed. (221).

(221). 6/20. Undisclosed. (222).

(222). 6/20. Undisclosed. (223).

(223). 6/20. Undisclosed. (224).

(224). 6/20. Marshallese, 57. Benton County. The man lived in Springdale. (225).

57. Benton County. The man lived in Springdale. (225). 6/21. Marshallese, 58. Washington County. The woman was from Springdale, according to Washington County Coroner Roger Morris. (226).

58. Washington County. The woman was from Springdale, according to Washington County Coroner Roger Morris. (226). 6/22. (F), 83. Washington County. The woman was from Fayetteville, according to Washington County Coroner Coroner Roger Morris. (227).

83. Washington County. The woman was from Fayetteville, according to Washington County Coroner Coroner Roger Morris. (227). 6/22. Marshallese, 54. Benton County. The woman lived in Gentry. (228).

54. Benton County. The woman lived in Gentry. (228). 6/23. Carrie Faith, 105. Pulaski County. She was a resident of Woodland Hills Nursing and Rehab in Jacksonville, according to the county coroner. (229).

105. Pulaski County. She was a resident of Woodland Hills Nursing and Rehab in Jacksonville, according to the county coroner. (229). 6/23. Bobby May , 77. Pope County. The Russellville resident died at St. Vincent Hospital in Little Rock. He is survived by his wife, son, daughter-in-law, and extended family, according to an online obituary from Lemley Funeral Service of Atkins. (230).

, 77. Pope County. The Russellville resident died at St. Vincent Hospital in Little Rock. He is survived by his wife, son, daughter-in-law, and extended family, according to an online obituary from Lemley Funeral Service of Atkins. (230). 6/23. Hazel Charlene Floyd . 75. Pulaski County. Roller-Chenal funeral home is handling her services. (231).

. 75. Pulaski County. Roller-Chenal funeral home is handling her services. (231). 6/23. Undisclosed. (232).

(232). 6/23. Undisclosed. (233).

(233). 6/23. Undisclosed. (234).

(234). 6/23. Undisclosed. (235).

(235). 6/23. Undisclosed. (236).

(236). 6/23. Helen Holt , 90. Pulaski County. She lived at The Lakes at Maumelle Health and Rehab. She died at Baptist Hospice and had been there since June 8. (237).

, 90. Pulaski County. She lived at The Lakes at Maumelle Health and Rehab. She died at Baptist Hospice and had been there since June 8. (237). 6/24. Mable Braden Neeley , 84. Lonoke County. She was born in Arkadelphia. She died at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock, according to the Pulaski County coroner. She had been hospitalized since June 10 for COVID-19. For 30 years she worked in Cabot Public School District in the cafeteria. She is survived by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, according to an obituary fro Moore’s Cabot Funeral Home. (238).

, 84. Lonoke County. She was born in Arkadelphia. She died at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock, according to the Pulaski County coroner. She had been hospitalized since June 10 for COVID-19. For 30 years she worked in Cabot Public School District in the cafeteria. She is survived by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, according to an obituary fro Moore’s Cabot Funeral Home. (238). 6/24. Hispanic , 62. Benton County. The man lived in Springdale. (239).

, 62. Benton County. The man lived in Springdale. (239). 6/24. (F), 53. Sebastian County. The woman, of Asian descent, died at Baptist Health’s ER within 24 hours of arriving, according to Coroner Kenneth Hobbs. (240).

53. Sebastian County. The woman, of Asian descent, died at Baptist Health’s ER within 24 hours of arriving, according to Coroner Kenneth Hobbs. (240). 6/24. Marshallese , 63. Carroll County. The woman lived in Berryville and died at a Benton County hospital. (241).

, 63. Carroll County. The woman lived in Berryville and died at a Benton County hospital. (241). 6/25. Marshallese, 66. Benton County. The man lived in Springdale, in Washington County. (242).

66. Benton County. The man lived in Springdale, in Washington County. (242). 6/25. (M) , 75. Benton County. The man lived in Bentonville. (243).

, 75. Benton County. The man lived in Bentonville. (243). 6/26. (F) , 76. Sebastian County. The woman had recently moved from a Fort Smith nursing home to Mercy Hospital’s hospice care where she died, Coroner Kenneth Hobbs confirmed. (244).

, 76. Sebastian County. The woman had recently moved from a Fort Smith nursing home to Mercy Hospital’s hospice care where she died, Coroner Kenneth Hobbs confirmed. (244). 6/26. (F), 87. Sebastian County. The woman died at Mercy Fort Smith. (245).

87. Sebastian County. The woman died at Mercy Fort Smith. (245). 6/26. Marshallese, 74. Benton County. The man lived in Bentonville. (246).

74. Benton County. The man lived in Bentonville. (246). 6/26. Marshallese, 74. Benton County. The man lived in Springdale. (247).

74. Benton County. The man lived in Springdale. (247). 6/26. Arthur Riley, 88. Desha County. (248).

88. Desha County. (248). 6/26. Erma Beckley, 84. Pulaski County. She lived at Robinson Healthcare & Rehab. (249).

84. Pulaski County. She lived at Robinson Healthcare & Rehab. (249). 6/26. Undisclosed . (250).

. (250). 6/27. Undisclosed. (251).

(251). 6/27. Undisclosed. (252).

(252). 6/27. Undisclosed. (253).

(253). 6/27. Undisclosed. (254).

(254). 6/27. Undisclosed. (255).

(255). 6/27. Undisclosed. (256).

(256). 6/27. Undisclosed. (257).

(257). 6/27. (M), mid-50s. Craighead County. The man was an inmate at the East Arkansas Regional Unit (Brickeys). He died at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro, according to the Arkansas Department of Corrections. (258).

mid-50s. Craighead County. The man was an inmate at the East Arkansas Regional Unit (Brickeys). He died at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro, according to the Arkansas Department of Corrections. (258). 6/27. (M) , 66. Benton County. The Hispanic man lived in Rogers. (259).

, 66. Benton County. The Hispanic man lived in Rogers. (259). 6/27. (M), 93. Washington County. The man was from Springdale. (260).

93. Washington County. The man was from Springdale. (260). 6/28. (M), 50. Sebastian County. He was at Mercy Fort Smith since the end of May and was intubated. He lived in Crawford County, had a Van Buren address, and was an employee at the Van Buren Tyson plant, according to Coroner Kenny Hobbs. (261).

50. Sebastian County. He was at Mercy Fort Smith since the end of May and was intubated. He lived in Crawford County, had a Van Buren address, and was an employee at the Van Buren Tyson plant, according to Coroner Kenny Hobbs. (261). 6/28. Undisclosed . (262).

. (262). 6/28. Undisclosed . (263).

. (263). 6/28. Undisclosed . (264).

. (264). 6/28. (M), 55. Benton County. The man lived in Rogers. (265).

55. Benton County. The man lived in Rogers. (265). 6/29. (M), 73. Benton County. The man lived in Rogers. (266).

73. Benton County. The man lived in Rogers. (266). 6/30. (F) , 88. Washington County. The woman lived in Fayetteville at BrookStone Assisted Living facility. (267).

, 88. Washington County. The woman lived in Fayetteville at BrookStone Assisted Living facility. (267). 6/30. Undisclosed. (268).

(268). 6/30. Undisclosed. (269).

(269). 6/30. Undisclosed . (270).

. (270). 7/1. Undisclosed. The person lived at The Springs on Broadway-W. Memphis/CCC W. Memphis in Crittenden County. (271).

The person lived at The Springs on Broadway-W. Memphis/CCC W. Memphis in Crittenden County. (271). 7/1. Undisclosed. The person lived at The Springs on Broadway-W. Memphis/CCC W. Memphis in Crittenden County. (272).

The person lived at The Springs on Broadway-W. Memphis/CCC W. Memphis in Crittenden County. (272). 7/1. Undisclosed. The person lived at The Springs on Broadway-W. Memphis/CCC W. Memphis in Crittenden County. (273).

The person lived at The Springs on Broadway-W. Memphis/CCC W. Memphis in Crittenden County. (273). 7/1. Undisclosed. The person lived at The Springs on Broadway-W. Memphis/CCC W. Memphis in Crittenden County. (274).

The person lived at The Springs on Broadway-W. Memphis/CCC W. Memphis in Crittenden County. (274). 7/1. Undisclosed. The person lived at Village Springs Health & Rehab. in Hot Springs, in Garland County. (275).

The person lived at Village Springs Health & Rehab. in Hot Springs, in Garland County. (275). 7/1. Roy Blackburn, 66. Franklin County. He lived in Hackett, Arkansas. (276).

66. Franklin County. He lived in Hackett, Arkansas. (276). 7/1. Marshallese , 40. Benton County. The man lived in Lowell. (277).

, 40. Benton County. The man lived in Lowell. (277). 7/2. Marshallese, 60. Washington County. The man lived in Springdale. (278).

60. Washington County. The man lived in Springdale. (278). 7/2. John E. Dillon , 79. Pulaski County. He retired from the U.S. Air Force after 21 years of service and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department after 20 years. In both careers, he served as a bomb dog handler and helped create the drug and bomb dog unit of the PCSD. Following his second retirement, Mr. Dillon worked as a U.S. Marshall at the federal courthouse in Little Rock. He is survived by his children and was preceded in death by his wife and brother, according to Moores Jacksonville Funeral Home’s obituary. (279).

, 79. Pulaski County. He retired from the U.S. Air Force after 21 years of service and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department after 20 years. In both careers, he served as a bomb dog handler and helped create the drug and bomb dog unit of the PCSD. Following his second retirement, Mr. Dillon worked as a U.S. Marshall at the federal courthouse in Little Rock. He is survived by his children and was preceded in death by his wife and brother, according to Moores Jacksonville Funeral Home’s obituary. (279). 7/2. Hispanic , . Sebastian County. The man died at Mercy’s ICU in Fort Smith. (280).

, . Sebastian County. The man died at Mercy’s ICU in Fort Smith. (280). 7/3. Hispanic, . Sebastian County. The man died at Mercy’s ICU in Fort Smith. (281).

. Sebastian County. The man died at Mercy’s ICU in Fort Smith. (281). 7/4. Jimmy Frost, 61. Lee County. He was an inmate at East Arkansas Regional Unit. He was being treated for COVID-related symptoms. Mr. Frost died at Baptist Health-North Little Rock in Pulaski County. (282).

61. Lee County. He was an inmate at East Arkansas Regional Unit. He was being treated for COVID-related symptoms. Mr. Frost died at Baptist Health-North Little Rock in Pulaski County. (282). 7/4. Undisclosed . (283).

. (283). 7/4. Undisclosed . (284).

. (284). 7/4. Undisclosed . (285).

. (285). 7/4. Undisclosed . (286).

. (286). 7/5. Hispanic, 59. Washington County. The woman lived in Springdale. (287).

59. Washington County. The woman lived in Springdale. (287). 7/5. (M), 58. Washington County. He resided in Springdale. (288).

58. Washington County. He resided in Springdale. (288). 7/5. (M), 69. Benton County. The man lived in Bentonville. (289).

69. Benton County. The man lived in Bentonville. (289). 7/5. Undisclosed. (290).

(290). 7/5. Jimmy Darrel Lawrence , 55. Stone County. The Mountain View man died at Baptist Health Hospital in Little Rock. He is survived by his mother, wife, son, daughter, three brothers, and extended family, according to an online obituary by Roller-Crouch Funeral Home. (291).

, 55. Stone County. The Mountain View man died at Baptist Health Hospital in Little Rock. He is survived by his mother, wife, son, daughter, three brothers, and extended family, according to an online obituary by Roller-Crouch Funeral Home. (291). 7/6. Mack Giles , 76. Pulaski County. (292).

, 76. Pulaski County. (292). 7/7. Hispanic, 85. Benton County. The woman lived in Siloam Springs. )293).

85. Benton County. The woman lived in Siloam Springs. )293). 7/7. Undisclosed. (294).

(294). 7/7. Undisclosed. (295).

(295). 7/7. Undisclosed. (296).

(296). 7/7. Undisclosed. (297).

(297). 7/7. Undisclosed. (298).

(298). 7/7. Undisclosed. (299).

(299). 7/7. Undisclosed. (300).

(300). 7/7. Undisclosed. (301).

(301). 7/8. Hispanic, 59. Benton County. The man lived in Rogers. (302).

59. Benton County. The man lived in Rogers. (302). 7/8. Barbra Swartz, 86. Pulaski County. (303).

86. Pulaski County. (303). 7/8. Letha Wade, 77. Ashley County. (304).

77. Ashley County. (304). 7/8. Tommy Clevenger, 82. Pulaski County. (305).

82. Pulaski County. (305). 7/9. Doris Mason, 66. Pulaski County. (306).

66. Pulaski County. (306). 7/9. Undisclosed. (307).

(307). 7/9. Undisclosed. (308).

(308). 7/9. Undisclosed. (309).

OKLAHOMANS WHO DIED IN ARKANSAS DUE TO COVID-19

3/26. Susan Young, 72. Stilwell, Oklahoma. Died at Washington Regional Medical Center.

4/15. Denith Deason, 83. Colcord, Oklahoma. Died at Veterans Health Care Systems o the Ozarks in Fayetteville.

5/28. Johnny Marlin, 73. Stilwell, Oklahoma. He died at Washington Regional Medical Center. His wife, Susan Young, died there, too, eight weeks earlier.

