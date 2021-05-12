9,000 employees sick as COVID overwhelms Arkansas workplaces

Arkansas News

by: , MARY HENNIGAN, ABBY ZIMMARDI AND RACHELL SANCHEZ-SMITH/The Howard Center for Investigative Journalism

Posted: / Updated:

In this image from the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism at the University of Maryland’s Philip Merrill College of Journalism, a Tyson Berry Street Plant sign is seen in front of the Springdale, Arkansas, Tyson parking lot for hauling chicken products, April 20, 2021. The Berry Street location had more than 400 COVID-19 cases among the workers, the highest number of cases across Arkansas poultry plants. (Abby Zimmardi/University of Arkansas via AP)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — A new analysis of COVID-19 cases at workplaces in Arkansas is highlighting Tyson Foods Inc. as a significant source of outbreaks over the past year.

The website Arkansascovid.com and the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism find Tyson accounted for one-third of reported COVID cases in Arkansas workplaces from May 2020 through April 2021.

State health records show some nine thousand Arkansas workers tested positive for COVID.

It’s unclear where workers got the virus, yet several say they weren’t told about sick coworkers. Few Arkansas workers complained to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Just eight of 106 COVID complaints to OSHA involved Arkansas poultry factories.

  • In this image from the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism at the University of Maryland’s Philip Merrill College of Journalism, outside of the Tyson Berry Street plant in Springdale, Arkansas, a sign in English, Spanish, and Marshallese stands reminding employees to wear a mask before entering the location, April 20, 2021. Tyson currently provides surgical-style face masks to its employees. (Abby Zimmardi/University of Arkansas via AP)
  • In this image from the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism at the University of Maryland’s Philip Merrill College of Journalism, a Tyson Berry Street Plant sign is seen in front of the Springdale, Arkansas, Tyson parking lot for hauling chicken products, April 20, 2021. The Berry Street location had more than 400 COVID-19 cases among the workers, the highest number of cases across Arkansas poultry plants. (Abby Zimmardi/University of Arkansas via AP)
  • In this image from the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism at the University of Maryland’s Philip Merrill College of Journalism, a Tyson employee walks into the team member entrance at the Berry Street location in Springdale, Ark., on April 20, 2021. A sign in their path reads “Social Distancing Required at all Times” written in English, Spanish and Marshallese. (Mary Hennigan/University of Arkansas via AP)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories