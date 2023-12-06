MEMPHIS, Tenn. — During a traffic stop, Arkansas State Troopers seized 869 pounds of marijuana worth nearly $3.6 million.

On the night of December 4, a Trooper made a routine traffic stop on I-40 near the 173-mile marker in Lonoke County.

After smelling marijuana, the Trooper searched the vehicle and found six suitcases filled with 869 pounds of marijuana.

Officials say the street value is an estimated $3.6 million.

The driver, Rene Rodriguez, 33, is from Brazil. He stated that he was driving from California to Miami, Florida.

Rodriguez was taken into custody and charged with drug trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia and other charges.