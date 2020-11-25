75 kids still without sponsors for the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Salvation Army is still in need of sponsors for its annual angel tree program.

There are 75 kids without a person to help provide them with Christmas cheer.

“Help us to ensure that no child wakes up on Christmas morning without toys or clothes or without something,” Captain Jason Perdieu said.

The need for sponsors has increased with so many parents who have reached out needing assistance with gifts this year.

Last year, there were 384 children across Union, Ouachita and Calhoun counties that were gifted presents from sponsors.

This year, Captain Elisha Perdieu says that number has skyrocketed because of the number of people who are unemployed or have been furloughed.

“That’s why we are needing help from our community to take care of these angels that are in need,” Captain Perdieu said.

These angels consist of some of the kids that are in your neighborhoods or make up your youth group at church. Looking at some of the lists that their parents have made, the kids aren’t asking for much.

“They are keeping it simple just to keep the spirit of Christmas alive. They’re putting footballs, basketballs, nails, hair things, LOL Dolls,” Captain Perdieu said.

The need has especially grown this year since many partnering businesses have closed their lobbies due to the pandemic. Each business normally has a tree in their lobby each tree year with the names of each angel and their wishlist attached.

This year, the only tree that is up across El Dorado is at Health Works and it still has quite a few angels left hanging with the deadline quickly approaching.

“We ask that everything is back by December 4. If you need a little extra time because it’s getting late, as long as we get it back by the week of the 7th because we want to ensure all safety measures.” Captain Perdieu said.

She knows that many have come across hard times but she’s hoping those than can help will make this a priortiy this Christmas. If you would like to sponsor a child, you can contact the Salvation Army at 870-863-4830.