CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, June 1, 2022, the 74th Annual Crossett Rodeo Parade will take place at 4 PM. All floats and vehicles will line up at 3 PM.

All non-horse entries must register by calling Crossett Economic Development Foundation at 870-364-8745 before Tuesday, May 31, 2022, before 12 PM.