68-year-old grandmother pleads for peace in the streets of Crossett following the shooting death of her grandson

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The city of Crossett is still mourning the loss of 28-year-old Dominic Lewis who was shot and killed last week.

Dominic Lewis (left) pictured with his father and nephew

So much so that police say some individuals are causing trouble as an act of retaliation. According to police reports, a woman’s home was shot into during the early morning hours following Lewis’ shooting death.

“I’m hearing a lot of non sense around Crossett. That’s what it is. Nonsense. I don’t care who it’s coming from. It’s nonsense. I just don’t believe that’s what Dominic would want,” Lewis’ grandmother, Ardellia Mays said.

Around 5:30 a.m. Friday morning, officers responded to the 200 block of Elm Street. The victims were inside the home earlier that morning when multiple gunshots were fired inside the residence.

According to the report, a tv was damaged and there were numerous bullet holes that were located on the front wall of the residence. Six spent bullets were located on the floor while there were 52- nine millimeter casings and two misfired nine millimeter bullets.

The male victim told police he was Robert Jerome Williams’ cousin, the man accused of shooting and killing Lewis. The male victim didn’t provide any names of possible suspects.

Later that day around noon, another family member of Williams received death threats from approximately eight different people. The victim told her employer she believed her and several other family member’s lives were in danger.

According to the report, two men were allegedly on social media with guns making threats to the victim and her family because of their relation to the shooting suspect, posting on social media “we killing them all… kids too.”

The complainant that also spoke to police claimed in the report that another two men were on a three-way call with an unknown caller saying they were going to kill Latonya Miller, Williams’ mother.

Four women were also involved in the threats allegedly claiming they wanted the victim to feel their pain and threatened to show up at the victim’s job and cause bodily harm.

“Everyday. Everyday. You have to wake up and hear threats made here, fights over here and shootings over here,” Mays said.

Mays broke her silence in a Facebook video posted to her account on Saturday. She and some of her family can’t face the reality of losing Lewis without some of his friends and other relatives getting involved in the wrong way.

“I’m asking you to stop. Just stop. If you want to help just make a change,” she said. “Enough is enough.”

Her plea for peace was felt by community members with over 12,000 views on Facebook. She’s not sure if everyone was touched by her video but just hopes it reaches at least one person.

“That’s why I came out and made the video. If I could just get them to hear and I could get just one and then they go on and reach out to others then maybe they’ll stop the non-sense,” she said.

“I know they’re hurt. We’re all hurt. This isn’t a pain that’s going to go away soon but I don’t want anyone else feeling this hurt. All I want is for those responsible to be held accountable. That’s what I want. Not innocent people hurt. That’s what happens in retaliation. Innocent people get caught in the middle.”

Mays said she reached out to Williams’ mother to be clear that she had no animosity towards her. She doesn’t hate Williams she just wants him to be held accountable for what he did.

“I told her I loved her,” she said. “We are not responsible for our children and our children’s actions. We train them up. We raise them up and after that they make their own decisions. Why should she be held accountable, her grandmother, his sisters and brothers for something that he did?”

Mays has lost three nephews to gun violence and now her grandson. It’s a pain that she can’t explain.

“It’s hard. None of them had a weapon. They were victims of violent shootings and we don’t need anymore.”

She was on her way to the washeteria when her granddaughter called saying that Dominic had been shot. Mays was the only one to see him in the hospital due to coronavirus restrictions.

“They opened his eyes and I could see that he was brain dead. I told him that we loved him. I told him his mom was on the outside and his dad was on the way. By that time, he was already gone,” she said.

As the matriarch of the family, she can’t bring her grandson back but she hopes to encourage others to value their lives as well as others.

“Put the guns down. No life matters until you think it matters.”

To view the video in its entirety you can visit this link: https://www.facebook.com/ardellia.mays/videos/10224591965765910/